The teenager strikes again: Busio’s late goal gives Sporting KC draw with Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the the match between Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls, on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. (Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star.) Special to the Star

The response would have to come from the players themselves. It was up to the men in Sporting Kansas City uniforms to prove an adverse situation would not define their season. To bounce back from a humbling loss.





And they did.

Late.

Gianluca Busio scored in the 88th minute Sunday, securing Sporting Kansas City a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls.

In one deft touch, the 16-year-old eased the frustrations of a second half that saw the New York Red Bulls score twice in and outplay the home side.

The irritation instead finished with the New York Red Bulls, and that was showcased in one final action in which midfielder Alejandro Romero Gamarra blasted a ball into the Children’s Mercy Park stands that hit a fan. He was ejected for the play, which incited a scrum between the two teams. Several New York Red Bulls players went into the stands to check on the fan after the match.

The fireworks finished a mid-April match that carried a bit more weight than it ordinarily would. Why? The aforementioned response.

Sporting KC bowed out of the CONCACAF Champions League to Monterrey on Thursday, a pair of blowout losses that could potentially turn the tide of the awaiting MLS season.

“For me, when you get beat, you’re always going to have something inside you that’s going to want you to be better the next time you go out,” Vermes said. “That’s going to be up to see how the players react from that perspective. ... They’re going to have to show that they have something inside them.”

It was absent for much of the second half before Busio equaled the score in the 88th minute. Busio cleaned up a loose ball in front of the goal, barely onside in his position from six yards out.

Beforehand, it was more of the same action that had prompted Vermes to express frustration with “soft goals.” The vexation from the CCL series with Monterrey stemmed there — self-inflicted decision-making that prompted easy goals.

On Sunday, another example arrived to change the complexion of the match. After Johnny Russell’s first-half goal gave Sporting KC the lead, the New York Red Bulls drew even in the 52nd minute, Daniel Royer managing to stay onside because left back Yohan Croizet had not followed the remainder of the back line up field. Cristian Casseres picked out Royer, who after a 30-yard sprint, dribbled past Tim Melia and slid a shot across the line.

Brian White had the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute, a header in the center of the defense.

Croizet, brought to Kansas City last offseason to infuse the offseason, occupied a spot on the back line for just the second time in his 15-month MLS tenure.

In his first action of the game, Russell maneuvered into a one-on-one spot with Red Bulls keeper Luis Robles. His time limited, Russell elected to place his shot back across the goal, an ill-fated attempt to cleverly get Robles moving the wrong way. The shot slid wide.

A second chance. He didn’t miss. Russell beat Robles in the 24th minute, a well-earned tally after Sporting KC had controlled the play in the opening half hour.

After six weeks of cycling between two competitions — six Champions League matches and six MLS matches — Sporting KC is down to just one. With its CCL run concluded, it will enjoy a full week of practice for just the second time this year, before traveling to face San Jose on Saturday.