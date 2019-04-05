Photos: See where the ‘Queer Eye’ Fab Five really lived while shooting Season 3 in KC

The “Queer Eye” cast stayed in Two Light apartments with sleek kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Kansas City.

Last summer, Netflix announced that Season 3 of the hit show “Queer Eye” would be filmed in Kansas City.

Days later, the show’s hosts were spotted swimming in the 8th floor infinity pool at Two Light Luxury Apartments, where they would live for the next four months.

The infinity pool on Two Light’s 8th floor amenity level was a popular hangout spot for the cast of “Queer Eye.” The Fab Five shared videos from the pool on Instagram Stories after arriving in Kansas City in the summer of 2018 to film Season 3 of the Netflix show. Nicole Bissey

At the time, Two Light couldn’t confirm that the Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — were residents of the building. But Kansas Citians who follow the “Queer Eye” stars on Instagram could’ve figured it out.

Remember the time Bobby posted a photo of the Fab Five celebrating their Emmy nominations in Two Light’s clubroom? Or the time Antoni showed off his record collection and killer views? And who could forget the time Jonathan modeled sky-high booties while hanging out at the high rise?

Bobby Berk posted this photo of the Fab Five celebrating their Emmy nominations in the clubroom of downtown Kansas City’s Two Light luxury apartment building. Instagram

Antoni Porowski brought a record player to his Two Light apartment, which featured floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Sprint Center and the Crossroads Arts District. Instagram

Jonathan Van Ness modeled high-heeled booties for his Instagram followers in front of a window in one of Two Light’s luxury apartments. The apartments were furnished by West Elm during the cast and crew’s months-long stay. Instagram

Now that Season 3 is streaming — and everyone you know has cried over all eight of the dramatic transformations on the show — the company that owns Two Light can confirm that the Fab Five did, in fact, live in the building during production.





Jen DeMeyer, marketing and communications director at The Cordish Companies, says each “Queer Eye” cast member had his own apartment at Two Light. Two Light — along with its sister building, One Light — also housed the show’s production crew. The cast and crew occupied a total of around 30 apartments.

The set for the show was located blocks away, in a loft in the historic Firestone Building that Berk decorated with furniture and decor from West Elm.

West Elm’s Cora leather counter stools ($249 each) provide stylish seating space in the black and white kitchen of the “Queer Eye” set in downtown Kansas City. LANDON VONDERSCHMIDT

DeMeyer says West Elm also provided the decor for the Fab Five’s apartments at Two Light. Each star had his own one-bedroom unit with a den, floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek, modern kitchens (see above).

The bathroom features a walk-in tile shower and a double vanity with plenty of mirror space — unless you’re getting ready with four of your best friends.

Bobby Berk posted this photo of the Fab Five fighting for mirror space in one of Two Light’s luxury apartments. Instagram

The 800-square-foot fully furnished apartments rent for around $2,100, or less without the furniture.





Two Light residents also have access to an 8th floor amenity level with an indoor spa, gym, conference rooms and several swanky seating areas.

Two Light’s 8th floor amenity level features several seating areas, plus conference rooms, a gym, indoor spa and outdoor pool. Nicole Bissey

The amenity level also features a roomy patio with views of the Power & Light District. Antoni used the space to hang out with friends and model for J. Crew.

Antoni Porowski posed for an Instagram shot with two friends in head-to-toe J. Crew on the outdoor patio of Two Light in downtown Kansas City. To his right is Beth Barden, chef and owner of the Kansas City brunch cafe Succotash. Instagram

DeMeyer says two of the show’s executive producers toured the apartments before agreeing to shoot the show in Kansas City.

“They were wowed,” she says. “They had no idea Kansas City had something like this to offer.”

“We spent a day with them,” DeMeyer says. “We showed them the Power & Light District, ate at Corvino (Supper Club & Tasting Room). They were sold. They were like, ‘The guys are going to love this.’”

DeMeyer says that Two Light had four weeks to ready the 30 apartments for the cast and crew.

Once the Fab Five moved in, they made themselves at home. Residents caught glimpses of the celebrities lounging by the pool, watching footage in the communal conference rooms and walking down Main Street to work out at OneLife Fitness.

DeMeyer says Two Light’s residents didn’t bother the “Queer Eye” guys.

“Everyone got used to seeing them,” she says.

When Season 3 premiered last month, residents gathered on the 8th floor amenity level for a watch party complete with rainbow-colored cake pops and champagne.

Two Light residents watched their former neighbor, Antoni Porowski, on Season 3 of the Netflix show “Queer Eye” when the show debuted last month. Porowski and the rest of the show’s cast and crew lived in the building while filming episodes in Kansas City in 2018. Nicole Bissey

DeMeyer says the show — which highlights many of the people and places that make Kansas City unique — “is such a boost for KC.”





The Fab Five, she says, “loved the people of KC and were surprised by the culture and diversity here.”

Each member of the cast and crew was gifted a charcoal gray Two Light robe when they moved in to their apartments last year. Jonathan wore his (sort of) while flashing Kansas City last year.

Antoni Porowski shared this revealing photo of him and his “Queer Eye” cast member Jonathan Van Ness on Instagram in December 2018. The photo was taken at Two Light while the Fab Five and the show’s production crew stayed at the luxury apartment high-rise last summer and fall. Instagram

“Hopefully they all took those home with them and they continue to think of us,” DeMeyer says.





Here are more photos from Two Light’s “Queer Eye” watch party.