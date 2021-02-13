Kansas City metro COVID-19 case weekly average continues to drop as 15 more die

Registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser, left, hands medication to a COVID-19 patient inside the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Associated Press file photo

The Kansas City metropolitan area recorded more than 200 cases and 15 deaths of the coronavirus on Saturday, as the weekly average of cases continued to drop.

The area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 210 COVID-19 cases for a total of 136,097 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases fell to 219. One week ago, the average sat at 332 and two weeks ago it was 549, according to data maintained by The Star.

In Kansas City, 39 cases were added, for a total of 26,252 cases. No deaths were added Saturday, but the city has recorded 478 deaths to date.

Jackson County added four deaths, for a total of 352, and 68 cases for a total of 29,456.

Clay County gained seven cases, bringing the total to 7,721. Three cases were added in Platte County, which now has 3,038. Neither county recorded new deaths Saturday. Clay County stands at 137 deaths and Platte County is at 38 deaths.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County added 68 cases for a total of 42,290, and nine deaths, bringing the total to 613. Wyandotte County recorded 25 new cases and now stands at 17,340 total. Wyandotte County also added two new deaths for a total of 247.

There have been 1,865 deaths across the metro.

As of Friday, Kansas confirmed 286,102 cases including 4,364 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The monthly positive test rate was 5.4%.

A total of 572,275 doses of the vaccine have been distributed in Kansas and 365,180 doses were administered, which covers 9.4% of the population.

Missouri reported a total of 470,752 cases and 7,453 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 7%.

The state has administered 843,740 doses of the vaccine, covering 10.1% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,116,475 doses have been delivered with 717,483 administered as of Friday. Numbers vary, health officials have said, because of a reporting lag.

Across the country, more than 27.5 million people have contracted the virus and 482,933 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.