Kansas City metro adds 934 COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths on New Year’s Eve

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 934 COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths Thursday, the final day of 2020.

To date, at least 110,473 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

This year, 1,366 people in the metro have died as a result of the virus.

Though December was marked by the first distributions of the coronavirus vaccine, it has also been the deadliest month of the pandemic yet for the metro, with 355 deaths reported as of Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro sits at 743. One week ago, it was 860. Two weeks ago, it was 927.

As of Thursday, Johnson County tallied the greatest number of infections in the metro, at 33,742. The county has also suffered the most deaths, with 452.

Kansas City has reported 352 COVID-19 deaths and 30,039 cases to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Thursday, Missouri reported more than 392,570 cases to date, including 5,519 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 18.5%.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day in which numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 222,433 cases, including 2,741 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 12.5%.

Across the country, more than 19.8 million people have contracted the virus and more than 344,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 83.1 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 1.8 million have died.