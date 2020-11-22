Kansas City metro adds more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 1,222 COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus to more than 75,000.

No new deaths were reported.

To date, at least 75,126 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas. The total number of deaths in the metro area remains at 949.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the metro sits at 1,199. One week ago, it was 1,116. Two weeks ago, it was 795.

The largest daily increase in the number of cases Sunday came from Kansas City, which added 378 cases. Johnson County added 333 infections, Jackson County added 217 and Wyandotte County added 160. Clay County added 101 cases and Platte County added 33.

Johnson County tallies the greatest number of infections, at 21,918. It’s also suffered the most deaths, with 271.

Kansas City is not far behind, with 21,420 cases and 255 deaths to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Sunday, Missouri reported 271,527 cases to date, including 3,559 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 20.8%.

When Kansas last updated its numbers Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 134,533 cases, including 1,410 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 19.3%.

Across the country, more than 12.1 million people have contracted the virus and roughly 256,300 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 58.4 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 1.3 million have died.