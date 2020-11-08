No Watkins, but Clark is active for Sunday’s game vs. Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead

The Chiefs have a key defensive player available against the Carolina Panthers.

Defensive end Frank Clark is active for Sunday’s game after entering the weekend listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee injury.

Clark didn’t practice Wednesday, but put in limited practices Thursday and Friday.

The Chiefs are without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was ruled out Saturday. Schwartz will miss a third straight game, while Watkins misses a fourth ahead of Week 10’s open date.

Veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers will draw the start at right tackle. Wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle will continue to fill in for Watkins alongside Tyreek Hill.

The remaining players not dressing against the Panthers are linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, safety Tedric Thompson and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Wide receiver Gerhrig Dieter and offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann, both of whom were elevated Saturday from the practice squad, are active. Dieter will contribute on special teams, while Witzmann provides depth.

Of note for the Panthers, running back Christian McCaffrey is active and will see action for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.