‘This is Killa City’: Art project gets KC superheroes, police together to fight crime

In Kansas City — a place known in some circles as “Killa City” — even a perceived slight can lead to violence. Michael Davidson is aware of this. As is Ahmad Welch.

Davidson, 43, and Welch, 27, first met on the set of an anti-violence music video that featured local rap artists and officers from the Kansas City Police Department. Yet a few months later, after they passed each other in traffic, they weren’t thinking about how easy it is to let a misunderstanding get out of hand.

One evening early last year, near Missouri 350 in Raytown, Welch was headed to a relative’s home in Kansas City to relax after a long day. Davidson had just gotten off work.

At some point, Welch moved to the side of the road in the vehicle he drove, and Davidson passed him. Soon after, Welch was back in motion, this time trailing Davidson, who drove a black GMC Yukon SUV with 24-inch rims.

Davidson, known in the entertainment industry as “DavLucci,” didn’t know who was following him or why as he made his way home. The tailgate lasted miles, though. Happenstance brought them to the same area as the trip came to an end.

After a game of cat and mouse, Welch parked first. Davidson, with gun visibly in hand, approached. Welch, on the ready to defend himself, could see both Davidson and his weapon through the rearview mirror.

But then Welch, a rap artist and singer known as “Buddie Love,” recognized Davidson from “Disarmed,” a short musical that featured Kansas City police. Fortunately, Davidson recognized Welch as well. They both reconsidered their assumptions.

“He thought I was following him,” Welch said. “It was a misunderstanding.”

Kansas City’s homicide rate remains at a record-breaking pace. Violent crime has been an issue for years. Misunderstandings often lead to gunplay.

Using art to broker peace is not a new concept. But “Disarmed” has already prevented a potentially violent confrontation between Welch and Davidson. If producers get the financial support they need, the city could use it to address gun violence and improve community relations with the police.

The visual for “Disarmed” was shot in Kansas City. The song featured Welch singing the chorus, and lyrical contributions from an actual police officer. Other cops appeared in the video in their department-issued uniforms, with the blessing of Police Chief Rick Smith

Khalid Abdulqaadir co-produced the project with Corey McCarthy. The pair intentionally sought solidarity between the community and the police.

“We want to disarm the community,” Abdulqaadir said. “When people put their guns down, then the conversation can begin. (Welch and Davidson) were about to shoot each other and realized they knew each other. It’s crazy to think this project with the police prevented it from happening.”

The goal of the three-part project is to create a bridge between the police and the community while highlighting the area’s art scene. Momentum from the video was lost last year in the coronavirus pandemic and summer protests against police brutality.

Further collaboration is a possibility, police officials said.

“From our standpoint, with intense situations, one side has to make the first move,” Kansas City Police Officer Jason Cooley said. “Corey and Khalid made a move and didn’t have to. It was a big opportunity for us to make inroads in the community.”

Under their nonprofit film production company FACEKC, Abdulqaadir and McCarthy recently released a movie trailer for “Sapiens,” the project’s second phase. The production features Kansas City artists as superheroes. Of course, there are villains, but each actor’s superpowers are derived from their talents. The cast also features people with developmental disabilities.

FACEKC is seeking about $2 million in donations to produce a quality community film project made and set in Kansas City and starring residents. The money will allow each artist to receive compensation for their work in the full-length movie “Arche Sapiens,” which would constitute the project’s final stage.

No, the movie or the music video is not likely to cure violence, as Abdulqaadir, says. But it can help, as Welch and Davidson can attest. Reducing violence and improving community relations with the police through arts is an endeavor worth supporting.