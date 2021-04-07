After ‘KKK’ sign and swastikas at Pembroke Hill, discussion groups aren’t enough

The Pembroke Hill School has a problem. And talking over that problem in discussion groups isn’t solving it.

For the second time this year, hateful rhetoric was found on campus. Last week, a “KKK” sign was scribbled on the side of a desk at Pembroke’s Upper School, according to a letter sent home to parents.

No one has been identified as the culprit. School security and the Kansas City Police Department continued to investigate this week, Brad Shelley, head of the school, told me. Students were encouraged to report any information that could prove useful.

“Our school, our board (of trustees), our administration and I take this very seriously,” Shelley said.

“These actions of hate within our school community must stop,” Shelley wrote to parents. “We will take swift and appropriate action when/if we identify who is responsible for this reprehensible act.”

Pembroke has made strides with diversity, equity and inclusion, some parents say. A diversity, equity and inclusion director won’t be hired until the fall, though.

Frank discussions on race were held this week for Pembroke high school students, and a similar talk occurred at the middle school level. Older students shared their thoughts and feelings on the symbols, which will be the basis for further discourse.

Hopefully, students already know how hurtful and dehumanizing it is to scrawl racist language and symbols on school grounds.

The latest letter to parents was similar to one sent in January after a swastika and other language demonizing members of the LGBTQ community were found. Group discussions were held then, too, but some parents were upset that no discipline was announced. The case is still under investigation, Shelley said.

“As a standard, we don’t talk about student discipline,” he said. But maybe when the guilty party is found, that they should talk about it. The school routinely posts accolades for its students on social media.

Last June, a group of current and former students signed a letter demanding that the administration institute a plan to address systematic racism and police brutality.

Eradicating bigotry isn’t easy, at this school or in any other institution. But if a student or staff member is responsible for what Shelley rightly called “actions of hate,” real consequences are in order. Isn’t that how we learn?