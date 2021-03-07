Racist Facebook post from prominent Lee’s Summit schools figure isn’t just a joke

William Brown is a well-connected businessman in Lee’s Summit. He is also a member of the school district-sponsored Business Roundtable, a group purportedly working on behalf of the district and its best interests.

Recently, Brown has put the Lee’s Summit School District in a difficult situation. One that school board members and Superintendent David Buck must address.

Brown recently shared a racist meme on his personal Facebook page. “Can we still order Black coffee???” it asked. “Are Brownies being taken off the shelf? Is White Castle changing (its) name?… I’m sure Cracker Barrel is screwed… Can we still play Chinese checkers? … is it still called Indian burn? No more Italian sausages? How far do ya want to go with this foolishness?”

Screenshots of the post made the rounds on social media. Parents and other community members said he should step down. But as of Friday, Brown was still a member of the group.“Personal social media posts are not made on behalf of the district, nor do they represent the district,” a statement from the district read.

True, Brown has a right to express himself. But his words and actions do represent the district as long as he is in a position of influence.

The district did not make Buck available for comment. Messages left for Brown weren’t returned.

School district staff and students are expected to follow social media guidelines. There’s no mechanism in the Roundtable’s charter for the removal of a volunteer, but there should be.

“While Mr. Brown is entitled to his own opinions, recent posts on his social media do not represent my personal views on the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, the views of LSR7, or the Business Roundtable’s mission of building collaborative relationships,” Ryan Murdock, school board president, said.

Brown chairs roundtable; company receives public dollars

The Business Roundtable is made up of a majority of influential business owners, government officials and district leaders. The group lacks any minority representation.

Brown, a former regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Urban Housing and Development, was chairman of the Roundtable’s steering committee for the 2019-2020 school year. He is president of Spectrum Strategies, an economic development consulting firm, and project coordinator for Paragon Star, a multimillion-dollar youth sports and entertainment complex near Interstate 470 and View High Drive in Lee’s Summit. The project has been awarded millions of public dollars through tax incentives from the city of Lee’s Summit.

The Lee’s Summit School District is not unlike any other suburban district with a growing and diverse student population. Equitable learning opportunities have become a priority for the district. But Erin Gregory, a parent of a student in the district and a member of its Citizens’ Advisory Committee, asked, “How do we champion dignity and belonging when a member of the school district’s Business Roundtable is permitted to make such public comments?”

On its website, the Business Roundtable says its whole mission is to “foster a productive relationship and a climate of collaboration between the district, the business community and patrons.” For everybody, right?

If Brown can’t be legally removed from the group, the school board might want to consider dissolving the current Business Roundtable altogether and starting over.