Buck O’Neil deserves more than a slab of concrete. But there’s a better bridge idea

Kansas City has an opportunity to preserve its history while creating something lasting and new. But it would take a collaborative effort from resourceful stakeholders to pull it off.

Last week, the Missouri Department of Transportation unveiled its renderings of the final design of the new $220 million Buck O’Neil Bridge. Reception to the proposed roadway that connects Kansas City to communities north of the river was lukewarm.

Amenities include biking and pedestrian lanes, features the current bridge sorely lacks. But the bare-bones appearance of the replacement was widely ridiculed, and with good reason.

It’s nothing more than a slab of concrete with guardrails and lighting fixtures, critics argue. At least five non-historic buildings will be demolished, and small business owners will be forced to relocate.

O’Neil personified style and grace. The new bridge lacks flair and character, and does little to honor a man who was the first Black coach in Major League Baseball.

“We will do irreparable damage to the area with this bridge,” said Matt Staub, vice president for the River Market Community Association.

Unfortunately, the basic design — known during the planning stages as the “central alternative” — is final. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and be completed by late 2024.

But there is still a chance the existing Buck O’Neil Bridge, now scheduled for demolition, might be saved and repurposed, to the benefit of the entire community.

The bridge once known as the Broadway Bridge links U.S. Route 169 to Interstate 35. It is no longer a viable option for daily use by cars and trucks, MoDOT officials say.

The agency is contractually obligated to tear down the structure — but it is willing to work with city officials to preserve it, said Mary Miller, project director for MoDOT. And it should.

Saving the bridge could create an iconic historical asset for the entire region, proponents say. And the possibilities are limitless.

Consider these examples. Downtown Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park is independently operated and supported by donations. Overlooking the Ohio River near the Indiana-Kentucky border, the sprawling development covers 85 acres of public land.

It features walking and bike paths, as well as restaurants, playgrounds, picnic areas, boat docks, an amphitheater and a connector bridge between the city and southern Indiana.

A combination of public and private money covered the initial $58 million it took to develop the project.

Washington, D.C., officials remain committed to the city’s first elevated public park. The 11th Street Bridge Park will span the Anacostia River and include green space, plazas and a cafe.

The High Line, a raised public park that spans 22 blocks along the west side of Manhattan, is a popular New York City attraction. The park is operated and maintained by a nonprofit group in partnership with the city’s parks and recreation department.

Private money needed after COVID-19

Shared public spaces benefit everyone’s health. What better way to improve the quality of life in Kansas City than to develop an iconic structure deserving of O’Neil’s name?

Civic leaders must be creative in building a pedestrian- and bike-friendly park that overlooks the Missouri River, urban designers say. A prosaic solution that doesn’t celebrate O’Neil’s passion for life would be a grave misstep.

“Bringing communities together is what Buck O’Neil was about,” said Kevin Cunningham, co-founder of Hoet Landscape Architecture, a Kansas City-based design firm. “Buck was a trailblazer and this is an opportunity for something unique.”

The new bridge will be paid for with a mix of federal, state and local dollars. Taxpayers in Kansas City will cover nearly half of the costs associated with the project.

Saving the current bridge won’t be cheap. Estimates range from $30 to $50 million to repurpose it, and there would likely be ongoing maintenance costs. Kansas City is already facing major budget problems because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Corporate, civic and philanthropic entities would likely have to step up and donate capital.

Although city officials such as Mayor Quinton Lucas remain committed to keeping the existing bridge for public use, funds are scarce. A communitywide financial effort is needed to complete the makeover.

O’Neil was a Hall of Fame-worthy ballplayer who once led the Negro Leagues in hitting as a player and managed two title-winning Kansas City Monarchs teams.

He would later serve as a scout for the Royals and was one of the game’s greatest ambassadors. An award at the Baseball Hall of Fame is named after him. His wit, charm and storytelling prowess are remembered fondly around the nation.

Preserving and repurposing the existing Buck O’Neil Bridge would create an amenity that benefits all Kansas Citians. We hope civic leaders and their corporate partners are willing to cover the expense of saving the existing bridge named for the Negro Leagues great.