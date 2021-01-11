Did Josh Hawley’s political fortunes go up in flames with Trump’s Capitol self-immolation?

How can conservatism rise from the ashes of Wednesday’s heartbreaking assault on the nation’s Capitol? And what shape will it take?

After all, the conservative movement’s standard-bearer-in-waiting, Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, rushed to the front of conservative-in-chief Donald Trump’s bandwagon — just in time for the president to self-immolate.

Did Hawley’s own political fortunes also go up in flames?

Sure looks that way. Outside of beet-red Missouri, Hawley may no longer be the political force and presidential contender he’d hoped. And as someone who had high hopes for Hawley and the conservative cause — a secure border, a projection of American strength (not necessarily force), free markets, individual liberty and more — it pains me to say it.

For the record, it was quixotic, but I don’t believe Hawley was wrong to challenge the 2020 election results. But he didn’t do much right. By getting so far out in front on the issue, he became inextricably associated with what would come of it.

Conservative KCMO Talk Radio host Pete Mundo, who’s heard from plenty of Kansas City callers, says Hawley’s presidential aspirations have taken a hit — but largely in Washington, D.C., and among his ready-made detractors. And Mundo says it may only be a short-term hit.

“With the way that Missouri is structured right now, he can be a U.S. senator in this state for a very long time, and a very prominent one,” Mundo says.

True enough. But while I don’t believe the congressional challenge to the results should be blamed for the indefensible attack on the Capitol, Hawley scooted himself furiously into a position to be viewed that way — as evidenced by the photo of his raised fist while walking toward the Capitol. The haunting images of the incursion will, fairly or not, become synonymous with any Hawley White House run. His enemies will make certain of it.

He still could very well be the darling of the conservative movement going forward, but his appeal in a general election — and his potential to be the next big thing in Republican presidential politics — absorbed a huge, if not fatal, blow Wednesday.

Again, as someone who roots for conservatism, I take no pleasure in noting this. But I’m not alone. Joplin businessman and campaign donor David Humphreys called for Hawley’s censure. Former Sen. John Danforth, a Republican from Missouri, called his prior support of Hawley “the worst mistake of my life.” And publisher Simon & Schuster nixed a book deal with him.

The truth is, conservatives fully believe, with justification in my view, that they’re held to a higher standard. Which makes it all the more odd that Hawley didn’t watch his back better in this situation. This was a moment to show his leadership and judgment. Political acumen should have told him that being the point of the spear on a doomed election challenge with no realistic end game and very little upside was a huge mistake.

President Donald Trump only compounded Hawley’s miscalculation by exhorting supporters to march to the Capitol.

No, the president didn’t explicitly urge violence, though he should have considered the possibility. In the midst of a combustible climate, Trump foolishly led his supporters to the cliff. Some, such as Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, pulled back, retreating from the election challenge. Hawley jumped over, even declining to turn back after the Capitol violence.

As much as I will always appreciate what President Trump has done for the country — from the historically robust economy to the border to the new NAFTA to standing up to our enemies — he took the political system to the brink of disaster and has left conservatism smoldering. Even many of my most-conservative friends are moving on from Trump.

But where? Conservatives, so poorly served by their generals Wednesday, are left to pick up the debris and squint toward a dim horizon for another capable leader.