‘The biggest mistake I’ve ever made.’ Danforth rues mentoring Hawley, blames him for riot

Former Missouri Sen. John Danforth spent years promoting Josh Hawley as the future of the Republican Party, a “once-in-a-generation” candidate destined to contend for the presidency, perhaps in 2024.

But a day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol that left four people dead, Danforth blamed his former protégé sparking the insurrection.

“I thought he was special. And I did my best to encourage people to support him both for attorney general and later the U.S. Senate and it was the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life,” he said Thursday. “I don’t know if he was always like this and good at covering it up or if it happened. I just don’t know.”

Danforth said he first met Hawley at a dinner party during a visit to Yale Law School in the mid-2000s when Hawley was a third-year law student. Impressed with Hawley’s intellect, he became a mentor and led the effort to recruit him to run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

He said Hawley’s role in championing outgoing President Donald Trump’s effort to contest President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory based on conspiracy theories, which helped turn Capitol Hill into a powder keg, should disqualify him from a future White House run.

“But for him it wouldn’t have happened,” said Danforth a day after the riot.

“But for him the approval of the Electoral College votes would have been simply a formality,” Danforth, a Republican who represented Missouri from 1976 to 1995, added. “He made it into something that it was a specific way to express the view that the election was stolen. He was responsible.”

Hawley’s office did not immediately respond to Danforth’s criticism or other questions about his role helping lay the groundwork for Wednesday’s chaos.

In a more general statement, Hawley said he would “never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”

The renunciation of support by Hawley’s political mentor comes as Democrats are calling for Hawley’s expulsion from the Senate.

Rep. Cori Bush, a freshman Democrat from St. Louis, repeatedly called for Hawley’s expulsion in a phone call a day after she watched rioters waving Confederate flags wreak havoc in the Capitol.

“He is a disgrace to this state.He does not deserve to be in this position and we are calling for his removal immediately,” Bush said.

Bush contrasted Hawley’s behavior with that of Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who oversaw the counting of electoral votes in his capacity as Senate Rules chairman. He opposed the fringe effort to block Biden’s electors in the Senate.

“Our other senator was doing the work for Missourians yesterday. That was the example. And even though we’re on different sides of the aisle, Sen. Roy Blunt did not challenge. Sen. Roy blunt decided to help the process to make sure democracy is intact,” Bush said.

Hawley, on the other hand, walked outside and pumped his fist in the air for a crowd of cheering Trump supporters before they stormed the Capitol.

“He chose to go outside to make it known that he was in support of what was going to happen. He went outside because I believe he is trying to make himself some sort of leader or hero for what was happening. Him putting up that fist, I have yet to see him put up that fist at a Black Lives Matter march,” said Bush, whose political career began as Black Lives Matter organizer in Ferguson.

“I have yet to see him put out that fist on the streets where we have been standing with family members who have lost loved ones in the state that he serves.”

Bush called the rioters white supremacists, noting their use of Confederate flags and that the goal of their insurrection was to prevent votes from Black and brown communities from being counted.

Both Hawley and Trump opposed legislation that will require the renaming of military bases named after Confederate officers.

The photograph of Hawley’s raised fist ahead of the riot, captured by E&E News, is likely to haunt the senator throughout his political career. It is already an iconic image from one of the ugliest days in the history of Congress.

Hawley’s office promoted the scene on Twitter before the riot broke out. Kyle Plotkin, Hawley’s chief of staff, retweeted a video of the same moment as the photograph.

“Senator Josh Hawley makes his way into the capitol building - he receives loud applause from the pro-Trump crowd,” Zachary Petrizzo, a reporter for The Daily Dot, said in a tweet posting the video, which was shared by Plotkin.

Senator Josh Hawley makes his way into the capitol building - he receives loud applause from the pro-Trump crowd. pic.twitter.com/3ro4Y4R39g — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) January 6, 2021

Hawley’s office did not immediately respond to a question about the matter.

“His clenched fist in front of the Capitol will seal his fate,” said former Missouri Rep. Tom Coleman. “He thought he was getting the mantle of leadership from Donald Trump and his followers, but there’s not enough of them to ever give him a future in politics.”

Coleman was one of the first Republicans to call for Trump’s impeachment. He was skeptical the Senate would expel Hawley, but he said the chamber should begin the process of considering expulsion or censure.

Coleman said every Republican who supported the election objections shares blame for the insurrection, but that Hawley “has a special responsibility because he is the one who thought he saw visions of his own presidency dancing in his mind.”

Hawley and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, two potential candidates for 2024, have emerged as the most visible faces of the failed effort to overturn the election.

Both sent fundraising pleas related to their election objections as Capitol Hill descended into chaos.

A day after the riot, Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, a potential 2024 contender who did not join the objections, excoriated both Hawley and Cruz for their political opportunism.

“You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday’s actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election or even get some kind of emergency audit,” Cotton told Fox News.

“That was never going to happen, yet these senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol, were sending out fundraising emails.”

Hawley was elected Missouri attorney general in 2016 on the promise that he was not a “ladder-climbing” politician. But he then launched a campaign for U.S. Senate less than a year into his tenure.

Hawley’s time on Capitol Hill has largely been defined by perceived jockeying for the 2024 presidential race.

The majority of the House Republican caucus supported the objections, but they would not have been granted a debate without support from a U.S. senator.

Hawley was the first senator to announce his plan to object after Blunt and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to dissuade the GOP caucus from taking such a step.

Jean Evans, a former Missouri state lawmaker who served as the Missouri Republican Party’s executive director during 2020 cycle, said she disagreed with the decision to object to states’ electors.

But she also defended Hawley, saying she never “heard anything that Josh Hawley said that was calling for violence” and that “lawmakers on both sides of the aisle need to do some self-reflection.”

The chaos took place after Trump refused to concede and spent weeks promoting baseless conspiracy theories focused on swing state cities with large Black populations, such as Philadelphia, Detroit and Atlanta.

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander noted that when Hawley finally took to the Senate floor he did not make any claims of fraud in Pennsylvania but rather offered a bizarre argument that the state’s constitution prohibits universal mail-in voting, an argument rejected by Pennsylvania officials.

“Sen. Hawley had an opportunity to try and de-escalate the situation by saying there was no fraud, something he knows to be true, and instead he tried to advance what he clearly cares about most, which is Josh Hawley,” said Kander, who founded the voting rights organization Let America Vote.

“Sen. Hawley is the one who decided to take the president’s bait and make January 6 a day for this showdown. That’s a decision he made and he made that decision knowing there’s no evidence whatsoever of fraud,” Kander said.

Danforth, who served as ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, said that the violent scenes had tarnished the country’s image across the globe.

“We hope to be the paragon of democracy-- we in America-- and then to have images of people storming the Capitol building, it’s terribly destructive of our moral weight around the world,” Danforth said.

The Star’s Jesse Newell contributed to this report.