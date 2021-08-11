In Missouri, we’ve seen this movie: Are Andrew Cuomo and Eric Greitens the same guy?

The lies these men tell are not the brags of beginners.

In Missouri, we saw this movie three years ago: An obnoxiously arrogant governor, with few allies left in his own party — Friends? Who needs those? — belatedly resigns to avoid being impeached over sexual and other misconduct. He’s bowing out for the sake of his family, he insists. Oh, and in the clear hope that by getting out before he’s thrown out, he can run again before too long.

I refer, of course, to former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, whose pre-scandal self-regard was perhaps most perfectly captured that time he rappelled from the rafters into a bull-riding competition in the JQH Arena in Springfield.

Or wait, maybe it was when he said nothing to correct Stephen Colbert’s incorrect assumption that as a Navy SEAL, he had taken part in the raid on Osama bin Laden. He just couldn’t say, he told Colbert, as if simply too bound by the cowboy code to confirm his own heroics.

Either way, the Republican Greitens has an awful lot in common with New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced on Monday that he is finally resigning, too, also over sexual and other wrongdoing.

Like Greitens, Cuomo wrote a wildly self-aggrandizing bestseller, on his superior handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he did so not only while the pandemic was still going on, but even as he was hiding how many elderly New Yorkers were dying in nursing homes.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The lies these men tell are not the brags of beginners, and both fooled people: “Meet my hero, Eric Greitens,” Tom Brokaw said in blurbing his book. And Cuomo, as we know, put on a fabulous COVID TV show.

On the day that Greitens tearfully resigned, in May of 2018, he said he was doing so because “it’s clear that for the forces that oppose us there is no end in sight. I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty for the people that I love.”

Such meanies, these vague “forces” making his loved ones suffer. If only he could have done something about that. Behind a closed door in his adjoining office, our then-governor’s then-wife, Sheena Greitens, listened with her arms crossed.

Quit because of looming impeachment, not conscience

Forces allegedly beyond his control have also been bedeviling poor Andrew Cuomo. In his gooey Tuesday resignation speech, he said of his three grown daughters, “I want my three jewels to know this: My greatest goal is for them to have a better future than the generations of women before them.” Especially the women who had the misfortune to work for him?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Most infuriating lines: “It is still in many ways a man’s world. It always has been. We have sexism that is culturalized and institutionalized.” Well yes, no thanks to you, Governor Grabby.

“Your dad made mistakes and he apologized and he learned from it,” Cuomo said, addressing his daughters.

I do feel for those young women, just as I did for Sheena Greitens, a Stanford grad and Marshall Scholar at Oxford who earned a Ph.D. in government from Harvard and is an expert on North Korea. That she somehow maintained her dignity throughout the whole grubby world of hurt caused by the father of her children was quite an accomplishment.

Probably, what Cuomo learned from his mistakes is that smearing your accusers doesn’t work as reliably as it once did.

But I’m afraid that what he’s also learned is that he can try again, someday soon, just as Eric Greitens is doing in running for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat.

Greitens left office only when it became clear that there were more than 100 votes to impeach him, in a legislature controlled by his own party. Eighty-two were needed to impeach.

No one in Jefferson City was standing up for Greitens then, just as they aren’t coming to Cuomo’s defense in Albany now. And as is true for Cuomo, Greitens resigned when criminal charges were still possible.

Greitens supporters these days claim that he was widely hated only because he was a reformer trying to change the culture. (If only!) Though Cuomo always casts his critics as Democratic rivals with a political agenda, I’m not sure even he would dare claim that.

We always knew that Greitens hoped to get credit — oh what a good soldier you are, stepping down — for sparing his party and the state any more agita. But he didn’t deserve any thanks, and neither does the three-time governor of New York. There is no virtue in self-preservation, which is all that’s going on here.