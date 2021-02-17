Join Ken Burns and Lynn Novick for a live conversation about ‘Hemingway’ documentary

Join us for “Hemingway, Journalism and War,” Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Associated Press file photo

Join Kansas City Star editorial writer and columnist Melinda Henneberger and Ernest Hemingway scholar Alex Vernon Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. for “Hemingway, Journalism and War.” This virtual event is part of the “Conversations on Hemingway” series before the premiere of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s new six-hour documentary, “Hemingway,” April 5-7 on PBS.

This conversation, presented in partnership with Kansas City PBS and The Star, is free. Register to watch here.