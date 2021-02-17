Melinda Henneberger

Join Ken Burns and Lynn Novick for a live conversation about ‘Hemingway’ documentary

Join us for “Hemingway, Journalism and War,” Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.
Join us for “Hemingway, Journalism and War,” Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Associated Press file photo

Join Kansas City Star editorial writer and columnist Melinda Henneberger and Ernest Hemingway scholar Alex Vernon Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. for “Hemingway, Journalism and War.” This virtual event is part of the “Conversations on Hemingway” series before the premiere of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s new six-hour documentary, “Hemingway,” April 5-7 on PBS.

This conversation, presented in partnership with Kansas City PBS and The Star, is free. Register to watch here.

Profile Image of Melinda Henneberger
Melinda Henneberger
Melinda Henneberger is a columnist and member of The Star’s editorial board. She has covered crime, local and state government, hospitals, social services, prisons and national politics. For 10 years, she was a reporter for The New York Times in New York, Washington, D.C. and Rome. She was a Pulitzer finalist for editorial writing in 2020 and for commentary in 2019. She received the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing from the News Leaders Association in 2019.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service