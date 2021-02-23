Hemingway VIP event sweepstakes rules

Tickets Sweepstakes Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.

ELIGIBILITY. The sweepstakes for tickets to a virtual PBS event featuring Ken Burns on Feb 25, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to all current legal residents in the United States who are at least of the age of 18 in their state of residence and have an internet connection at the start of the Sweepstakes (“Entrants”). Sweepstakes is sponsored by McClatchy Shared Services, LLC DBA The Kansas City Star (“Sponsor”). Void where prohibited by operation of law. Employees, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives of McClatchy Shares Services, LLC, its affiliated companies and the promotion and advertising agencies of any aforementioned entity (collectively, the “Sweepstakes Entities”), and their immediate family members and those living in their household, and each person or entity connected with the production or administration of the Sweepstakes, and each parent company, affiliate, subsidiary, agent and representative of any aforementioned entity are not eligible.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD. The Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. CST (Eastern Daylight Time) on ___________, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CST on __________, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

HOW TO ENTER. Online Entry Only. Only one entry per natural person. During the Sweepstakes Period, visit Sponsor’s website KansasCity.com, follow the link to the survey and complete all required contact information. Submit your completed survey form according to the online instructions and you will be entered in the Sweepstakes.

Online entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 24, 2021 according to the computer time on Sponsor’s server. Entrants must provide valid, truthful and current information. Late, incomplete, void, corrupted, garbled, misdirected, or otherwise unintelligible entries are void and will not be accepted. None of the Sweepstakes Entities are responsible for such entries and for any problems, bugs or malfunctions Entrants may encounter when submitting their entry. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Persons discovered entering under several names will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify false entries or entries suspected of being false. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a Selected Entrant, the Selected Entrant will be deemed to be the person in whose name the e-mail account governing the e-mail address was opened.

ODDS. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION. Each qualified entry will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. Drawing will be held on or about Feb. 24 (“Drawing Date”) to determine twenty-five (25) potential winners (“Selected Entrants”). The Selected Entrants will be notified by phone or email in Sponsor’s discretion. The Selected Entrants will be required to respond (as directed) within 12 hours of attempted notification (“Notification”). Assumed notification by caller ID and any subsequent returned calls do not constitute a winner. Sponsor will not make multiple attempts to contact Selected Entrants. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize and, in such case, Sponsor may randomly select an alternate chosen entrant from among the remaining eligible entries. Selected Entrants will also be sent an affidavit of eligibility / liability / publicity release (“Release”) and must return the signed Release to Sponsor or Prize Provider, as directed, within three (3) calendar days of receiving it. Except where prohibited by law, the Release will state that Selected Entrant agrees to allow Sweepstakes Entities to use (without additional compensation) his or her name, hometown, photograph, testimonial, likeness and/or biographical information for purposes of advertising and promotion (including, without limitation, posting on Sponsor’s website(s), social media page(s) and affiliated website(s)). Selected Entrant may also be required to provide name, U.S. Social Security Number (for tax form purposes), birth date, current address and phone number. Unless restricted by law, the Selected Entrant will be required to complete and return the Release within the time period specified therein. The Selected Entrants’ first/last name, hometown and picture may be published by the Sweepstakes Entities, including without limitation in KansasCity.com, in affiliated publications, social media pages and/or websites. An alternate Selected Entrant may be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible entries if a selected entrant: (i) cannot be reached; (ii) fails to obtain all signatures on the Releases and to return the documents in a timely manner as required pursuant to these Official Rules; or (iii) cannot accept or receive the prize for any reason. In the event of a dispute about the identity of an entrant, each entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at time of entry. Limit one (1) prize per person and household.

PRIZE. If eligible under these rules, twenty-five (25) Selected Entrants will receive one (1) ticket to the virtual PBS event. The Sponsor retains the right in its sole discretion to make substitutions of equivalent kind or approximate value in the event of the unavailability of any prize or component of the prize, for any reason. The winners will be responsible for the payment of any taxes that apply to any prize. There is no cash alternative and the prizes must be taken as offered. Furthermore, the SPONSOR is not responsible for cancellations or delays in travel accommodations and has no obligation to reimburse, refund or otherwise substitute any tickets awarded as part of a travel prize due to such cancellations or delays. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize: zero ($0).

All Sweepstakes entries are subject to verification prior to awarding of any prize. Eligibility, age, and any and all other claims shall be subject to verification prior to the actual awarding of a Prize. All details regarding redemption of the Prize will be provided at the time of Selected Entrant’s Notification. Guests of Selected Entrant must sign a liability/publicity release and all signed releases must be received by Sponsor or the Prize will be forfeited and another Selected Entrant will be randomly selected. No substitution, transfer, or cash redemption of prize, or cash for any portion of prize not used, provided however that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason. Any and all activities related to the prize are at the Selected Entrant’s own risks and subject to whatever restrictions are imposed by the entities that govern activities. If Selected Entrant is unable to participate in or accept the prize or any portion of the prize for any reason, Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the Selected Entrant. All additional costs, including taxes, are the sole responsibility of Selected Entrant. Prizes shall only be delivered to Entrants in the United States.

CONDITIONS. The Sweepstakes is subject to these Official Rules. By participating, Entrants agree: (i) to be bound by these complete Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor which shall be final and binding; and (ii) to waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules, except where prohibited by law. Taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of Selected Entrant and Selected Entrant may be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the Estimated Retail Value of any awarded prize. All federal, state or other tax liabilities (including income taxes) arising from this Sweepstakes will be the sole responsibility of Selected Entrant. Except where prohibited by law, the Selected Entrant’s entry and acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for Sweepstakes Entities to use said winner’s full name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state address for promotional or advertising purposes in connection with these Sweepstakes on a worldwide basis, and in all forms of media, now or hereafter known, in perpetuity, without review, permission or further compensation. This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws of the United States.

By participating, Selected Entrant agrees to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules. Selected Entrant also agrees to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents (“Releasees”) from and against any claims, damages, disability, attorneys’ fees, and costs of litigation and settlement, as well as any liability due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from redemption, acceptance, possession, ownership, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity or participation in these Sweepstakes. Releasees shall not be liable to the Selected Entrant for failure to supply any Prize or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action(s), regulations(s), order(s) or request(s) prove(s) to be invalid), equipment failure, threatened terrorist acts, terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, epidemic, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal), labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other similar or dissimilar cause beyond any of the Releasees’ control. The Releasees shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, misdirected, incomplete unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of a prize, or from participation in the Sweepstakes; or (v) any printing, typographical, administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision.

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsman-like or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass other entrants or Sponsor’s representatives, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. You may not enter with multiple identities or use any system, bot or other device or artifice to enter or obtain more than the maximum number of qualified entries. Any portion of the Sweepstakes may be canceled, suspended and/or modified, in whole or in part, if in Sweepstakes Entities’ opinion any fraud, technical failure or other factor beyond our control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winner(s) in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. Disputes regarding these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes will be governed by the internal laws of the State of Missouri. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other causes beyond Sponsor’s control, corrupt the administration, security or proper play of the Sweepstakes. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

PRIVACY. All personal information collected by Sponsor will be used for administration of the Sweepstakes. In addition, entrants shall receive email correspondence from, or on behalf of the Sponsor, subject to the Sponsor’s privacy policy. Sponsor uses reasonable commercial efforts to comply with federal CAN-SPAM guidelines, and entrants may subsequently opt-out of receiving further emails by following the opt-out instructions contained in the email. Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set out below. Please refer to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at [HYPERLINK] for important information regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.

WINNER’S LIST AND SWEEPSTAKES RULES. To obtain a copy of these official rules or a winners’ list within 90 days of the close of the Sweepstakes, send your request and a self-addressed stamped envelope to: The Kansas City Star, 1601 McGee Street, Kansas City, MO 64108. Selected Entrant’s lists will be sent once all Selected Entrants have been verified and prize(s) has/have been awarded.

By participating in this Contest, the participant fully releases, discharges, and holds harmless the Sponsor and all associated sponsors, and advertisers from and against any and all actions, charges, claims, losses, costs, damages, expenses (including attorneys’ fees and expenses) and liabilities of any kind or character, whether known or unknown, in connection with, arising out of, or in any way related to, his/her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or use of the Prize.

© 2021 McClatchy Shared Services, LLC. All rights reserved.