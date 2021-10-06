The Great Debate: Skoog versus Czinege for Overland Park mayor

It’s the Great Debate: Mike Czinege against Curt Skoog, the two mayoral candidates in Overland Park.

“4Star Politics” hosts John Holt and Dave Helling discuss the issues with the two candidates, including crime, the tax burden, development, operation of the police department and mass transit in the community.

The election is Nov. 2.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of The Kansas City Star and WDAF-TV/Fox 4 Kansas City.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4