What just happened in Kansas City, Kansas, and Overland Park? ’4Star’ has the answers

Election results in Wyandotte County and Overland Park go under the microscope in this edition of “4Star Politics.”

In Overland Park, conservative newcomer Mike Czinege and political veteran Curt Skoog will face off in the race for mayor in November. Czinege was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary, which was a bit of a surprise to some.

Skoog had the backing of outgoing Mayor Carl Gerlach.

In Wyandotte County, incumbent Mayor David Alvey finished a close second to Ty Garner. The two will compete in the November general election.

Political analysts Jason Grill and Annie Presley join hosts Dave Helling and John Holt to talk about these results, and take a broader look at political trends in Kansas and Missouri.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of the Kansas City Star and WDAF-TV/Fox 4 Kansas City.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4