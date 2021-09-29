Dave Helling
Emanuel Cleaver: Compromise essential on spending, tax bills tying Congress in knots
The debt ceiling. Keeping the federal government open. Infrastructure. A 10-year, $3.5 trillion spending plan.
It’s a perfect storm in Washington, D.C., this week, and for the next few weeks. On this edition of “4Star Politics,” hosts Dave Helling and John Holt interview U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of the 5th District in Missouri about those challenges, and others.
Cleaver, a Democrat, explains his own position on the major bills confronting Congress, and explains why President Joe Biden may soon get more aggressive in his talks with members on Capitol Hill.
It’s the very latest on the drama in D.C.
“4Star Politics” is a coproduction of WDAF-TV/Fox 4 Kansas City and The Kansas City Star.
