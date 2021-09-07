Meetings canceled, police called after threats against Johnson County Democrats

Death threats to members of Congress have doubled this year, according to Capitol Police officials. Bigstock

Within the last two weeks, three people have threatened and harassed volunteers at the Overland Park offices of the Johnson County Democratic Party.

The latest incident was on Thursday, according to Anne Pritchett, president of Johnson County Democratic Women. John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department, said in an email that “Officers did make contact with a male who entered the office using foul language toward the staff. Prior to the male’s arrival he called the office upset about ‘wearing a mask’ and ‘vaccinations’ and was seeking information regarding obtaining a job.”

During an earlier phone call, and again at the office, Pritchett said, the man ranted about Afghanistan and vaccines. No arrest was made, and mental illness may have been involved.

But Pritchett said another threat came from a recent caller who said Democrats should be “tried for treason and executed on the Capitol steps.” Others have been similarly menacing. “We are concerned,” she said. “We want more than anything to see cooler heads prevail as we head into the November elections.”

A planned meeting of the north chapter of Johnson County Democratic Women, set for Thursday evening, was postponed because of these incidents.

It should concern everyone that passions are so out of control that a group had to cancel a meeting, fearful of trouble.

This problem starts from the top. As it turns out, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was not only the culmination of Donald Trump’s misguided bluster but provided a template for further behavior.

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina recently told an audience that the 2020 election was rigged, despite the lack of evidence of any such thing: “If our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place, and it’s bloodshed,” the congressman said.

That appalling incitement filters down to people who are not well. Death threats to members of Congress have doubled this year, according to Capitol Police officials.

It is clear the most aggressive rhetoric in our region now comes from anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-responsibility zealots.

It doesn’t help when officials like Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt irresponsibly encourage anti-maskers to ignore local mandates; he may see such provocations ending thrillingly in his swearing-in in the U.S. Senate. But violence as well as more unnecessary deaths from COVID-19 are also likely.

One thing no one will ever say about Eric Schmitt is that he didn’t want higher office in the worst possible way.