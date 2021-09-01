Jeff Colyer drops out of the race for Kansas governor. What’s next?

Jeff Colyer’s decision to withdraw from the 2022 governor’s race in Kansas has rattled through both parties this week.

Colyer, a former lieutenant governor, said he was leaving the race because of a cancer diagnosis. That leaves Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as the front-runner for the nomination to run against Gov. Laura Kelly next year.

Guests Katie Bernard of The Kansas City Star and political science professor Patrick Miller join hosts Dave Helling and John Holt to examine the ramifications of the decision, and preview the stakes in the 2022 campaign.

The group also discusses redistricting in the state, and the impact on the Kansas Legislature next year.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of WDAF-TV/Fox 4 and The Star.

