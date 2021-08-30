Jeff Colyer drops out of Kansas governor’s race following prostate cancer diagnosis

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer announces his run for Kansas governor at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka on April 19. He dropped out of the race Monday, revealing a cancer diagnosis. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) AP

Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, citing prostate cancer, has dropped out of the Republican race for governor and is endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The decision may clear the field for Schmidt, who now faces no significant opposition for the nomination and has secured endorsements from numerous high-level Republicans. The Republican nominee will take on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in November 2022.

Colyer’s campaign said in a statement that the 61-year-old former governor was ending his campaign to focus on treatment for prostate cancer, a condition he had not previously disclosed.

“While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health,” Colyer said in a statement. “I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. After treatment, I am confident for a full recovery. Given these challenges, Ruth and I have decided to withdraw from the Governor’s race.”

Colyer served as Kansas Governor for about a year after Former Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to join the Trump Administration. He sought a full term in office in 2018 but was narrowly defeated in the Republican primary by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Colyer announced in March he would once again seek the office with the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall.

In a statement announcing his departure from the race, Colyer referenced his record as Governor and said he would focus on his medical practice while recovering from cancer.

He urged Kansans to rally around Schmidt.

“Now it’s time for Republicans to come together, rally around Derek Schmidt, and reclaim Cedar Crest,” Colyer said.

This is a developing story.

