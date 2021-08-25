Democratic Senate candidate, Marine veteran offers firsthand look at Afghanistan mess

Lucas Kunce, a U.S. Senate candidate and Marine veteran, says the U.S. departure from Afghanistan and the triumph of the Taliban were inevitable, and “anyone saying differently is still lying to you.”

Wednesday, Kunce joined John Holt of WDAF/Fox 4 and Dave Helling of The Star to discuss his views on the still-changing situation in Afghanistan.

Kunce, a Democrat, argues much of the Afghan national military force was largely a mirage, as he wrote in a Star guest commentary this week. He says the U.S. should have withdrawn from the nation two decades ago, and the messy attempt at “nation building” was wasted.

Kunce seeks the Senate seat now held by Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of The Star and WDAF-TV/Fox 4.