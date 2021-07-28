Big 12’s fate under the microscope in Kansas City, where the conference comes to play

The changes rocking collegiate sports are being felt in Kansas City, as in other communities across the nation.

On this week’s edition of “4Star Politics,” Kathy Nelson of the Kansas City Sports Commission talks about the latest developments in the drama — including the fate of Big 12 championships scheduled for Kansas City, and the possible impact of the dissolution of the conference.

Nelson also talks about Kansas City’s effort to land a World Cup in 2026, and what local teams are thinking as the COVID-19 danger returns to stadiums and arenas across the region.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of The Kansas City Star and WDAF/Fox 4 in Kansas City. The hosts are John Holt of WDAF and Dave Helling of The Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4