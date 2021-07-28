Dave Helling

Big 12’s fate under the microscope in Kansas City, where the conference comes to play

The changes rocking collegiate sports are being felt in Kansas City, as in other communities across the nation.

On this week’s edition of “4Star Politics,” Kathy Nelson of the Kansas City Sports Commission talks about the latest developments in the drama — including the fate of Big 12 championships scheduled for Kansas City, and the possible impact of the dissolution of the conference.

Nelson also talks about Kansas City’s effort to land a World Cup in 2026, and what local teams are thinking as the COVID-19 danger returns to stadiums and arenas across the region.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of The Kansas City Star and WDAF/Fox 4 in Kansas City. The hosts are John Holt of WDAF and Dave Helling of The Star.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service