As COVID-19 threat intensifies, KC’s health director Rex Archer looks back, and ahead

Dr. Rex Arthur, the outgoing director of Kansas City’s health department, joins hosts John Holt and Dave Helling on this week’s “4Star Politics.”

Archer is leaving after the biggest crisis in public health in decades — COVID-19. And it’s becoming more clear each day that the danger from the coronavirus has not passed, which will challenge health departments everywhere in the late summer and fall.

Archer reflects on his time in public health in Kansas City, the investments that the public makes in its health, and the changes still needed to make sure everyone can live full productive lives.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of WDAF-TV/Fox 4 and The Kansas City Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4