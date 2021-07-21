Dave Helling

As COVID-19 threat intensifies, KC’s health director Rex Archer looks back, and ahead

Dr. Rex Arthur, the outgoing director of Kansas City’s health department, joins hosts John Holt and Dave Helling on this week’s “4Star Politics.”

Archer is leaving after the biggest crisis in public health in decades — COVID-19. And it’s becoming more clear each day that the danger from the coronavirus has not passed, which will challenge health departments everywhere in the late summer and fall.

Archer reflects on his time in public health in Kansas City, the investments that the public makes in its health, and the changes still needed to make sure everyone can live full productive lives.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of WDAF-TV/Fox 4 and The Kansas City Star.

Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
