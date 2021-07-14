Kansas elections are getting organized, one year ahead of crucial primaries

In August 2022, the primary races for Kansas congressional seats, and the governor’s office, will be nearing their conclusion.

With a year to go, however, the campaigns are jostling for position, raising money, taking surveys, issuing press releases. The work done now will have an impact in 2022.

Kansas City Star reporters Jonathan Shorman and Katie Bernard join hosts Dave Helling and Katie Bernard to discuss the Kansas political picture, headed in 2022 — including a discussion of redistricting and tax cuts in the Kansas Legislature.

It’s all on “4Star Politics,” a joint production of The Star and WDAF-TV/Fox 4 Kansas City.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4