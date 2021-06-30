US House, Senate continue partisan disagreements as 4th of July holiday nears

Congress heads into its 4th of July recess with much left to do: infrastructure, police reform, the budget.

The goal is still bipartisan agreement. That goal seems more elusive than ever.

Hosts Dave Helling and John Holt of “4Star Politics” talk with Bryan Lowry, the local Washington, D.C., correspondent for McClatchy and The Kansas City Star, to talk about the progress, or lack of progress, on key issues.

Lowry will soon move to the White House beat. “4Star Politics” is a joint production of The Star and Fox 4 Kansas City.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4