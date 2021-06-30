Dave Helling

US House, Senate continue partisan disagreements as 4th of July holiday nears

Congress heads into its 4th of July recess with much left to do: infrastructure, police reform, the budget.

The goal is still bipartisan agreement. That goal seems more elusive than ever.

Hosts Dave Helling and John Holt of “4Star Politics” talk with Bryan Lowry, the local Washington, D.C., correspondent for McClatchy and The Kansas City Star, to talk about the progress, or lack of progress, on key issues.

Lowry will soon move to the White House beat. “4Star Politics” is a joint production of The Star and Fox 4 Kansas City.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service