Kansas’ Dan Glickman looks back on decades of political change in Washington

Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board and John Holt of FOX4 News are the hosts of “4Star Politics.”

Former Kansas congressman and onetime U.S. Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman is the guest this week on “4Star Politics,” a digital production of The Kansas City Star and Fox 4 Kansas City.

Glickman, a Democrat, began his political career in Wichita. He discusses his time in public service with hosts Dave Helling and John Holt, and discusses the current state of American politics.

Glickman will soon publish a memoir, “Laughing at Myself,” that describes his experiences in government. He was once the head of the Motion Picture Association of America, too, which is part of the story.

Glickman is a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

