Dave Helling

Kansas’ Dan Glickman looks back on decades of political change in Washington

Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board and John Holt of FOX4 News are the hosts of “4Star Politics.”
Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board and John Holt of FOX4 News are the hosts of “4Star Politics.”

Former Kansas congressman and onetime U.S. Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman is the guest this week on “4Star Politics,” a digital production of The Kansas City Star and Fox 4 Kansas City.

Glickman, a Democrat, began his political career in Wichita. He discusses his time in public service with hosts Dave Helling and John Holt, and discusses the current state of American politics.

Glickman will soon publish a memoir, “Laughing at Myself,” that describes his experiences in government. He was once the head of the Motion Picture Association of America, too, which is part of the story.

Glickman is a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service