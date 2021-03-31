Missouri and Kansas Republicans don’t want to expand Medicaid. What will shake down?

It’s been the week of Medicaid expansion in Missouri and Kansas. Or the lack of it.

Legislators in both states discussed spending blueprints for their constituents — and aggressive efforts by Democrats to expand Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for the poor.

Republicans in the Kansas House rejected an expansion plan. So did Missouri House Republicans, despite a statewide vote last August expressly requiring expansion of the program.

On “4Star Politics,” hosts Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board and John Holt of Fox 4 Kansas City discuss those votes with Tim Carpenter of the Kansas Reflector, and Jeanne Kuang, The Star’s Jefferson City correspondent.

The panel also discusses other recent developments in both state legislatures.

“4Star Politics” is a digital production of WDAF-TV and The Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4