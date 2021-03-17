Dave Helling

Gene Suellentrop’s political monkey wrench in Kansas, and KC marks a year of COVID-19

What’s next for Gene Suellentrop? That’s the first topic on this week’s “4Star Politics,” a digital program produced by Fox 4 Kansas City and The Kansas City Star.

Guests Ron Freeman and Steve Kraske join hosts John Holt and Dave Helling to talk about Suellentop’s arrest for several alleged driving violations, and what his future might mean for Kansas politics.

Suellentrop is the Senate majority leader in the Legislature, although he is under pressure to step aside.

The panel also discusses the lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis of the past year, including schools, vaccines, masks and arguments over all of it.

Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
