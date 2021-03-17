Gene Suellentrop’s political monkey wrench in Kansas, and KC marks a year of COVID-19

What’s next for Gene Suellentrop? That’s the first topic on this week’s “4Star Politics,” a digital program produced by Fox 4 Kansas City and The Kansas City Star.

Guests Ron Freeman and Steve Kraske join hosts John Holt and Dave Helling to talk about Suellentop’s arrest for several alleged driving violations, and what his future might mean for Kansas politics.

Suellentrop is the Senate majority leader in the Legislature, although he is under pressure to step aside.

The panel also discusses the lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis of the past year, including schools, vaccines, masks and arguments over all of it.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4