Little Red Hen, Kansas style: They won’t help pass COVID relief, but will help eat it

Three members of the U.S. House delegation from Kansas — Ron Estes, Tracey Mann, and Jake LaTurner — recently sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly.

In it, the Republicans offered such helpful advice. Kansas, they pointed out, is set to receive more than $1.5 billion from the recently-passed American Rescue Plan.

“We are writing today to urge you to use the funds … to provide direct relief for Kansans who are not only dealing with the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who are also facing unacceptably high energy bills due to the recent frigid temperature drop,” they wrote.

There can be no doubt that tens of thousands of Kansans are suffering from the impact of the COVID disaster — Kansans who lost their jobs, for example, or those with high medical bills. The federal stimulus bill is designed to help them recover.

And we all know about the recent cold snap that impacted utility bills across the state.

But remember way back when Republicans opposed the whole relief package, which they said wasn’t needed?

It’s the height of arrogance for three members of Congress who fought any federal relief for any reason to now tell the governor how to spend the state’s COVID-19 payment. The payment they say she shouldn’t even have.

Would Reps. Estes, LaTurner and Mann support stand-alone legislation requiring Washington to pay additional energy costs in Kansas, and other states affected by the cold snap? Unlikely.

Pay energy bills, and the next thing you know you’re paying for food for hungry kids, or medical expenses, or job training. Can’t have any of those things, because aid is only for those who don’t need it, as everyone knows.

When a superstorm named Sandy plowed through New York and New Jersey several years ago, four Kansas representatives, all Republicans, all opposed emergency aid. Too expensive, they said.

There is no indication Reps. Estes, Mann and LaTurner would vote any differently. They opposed the entire COVID-19 bill. “We should absolutely reject this misguided and overtly partisan legislation masquerading as COVID relief,” LaTurner said.

Ways to help with higher winter energy bills

There are ways the government can protect energy users from abnormal winter bills, and Gov. Kelly is pursuing them. Thursday, she announced an expansion of the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which can provide subsidies for energy costs.

Regulators can also do their part. They can insist energy companies defend excessive bills, and use available tools to spread additional costs over months or years. Those strategies should be pursued.

Using federal cash to pay energy bills should be a last resort. But let’s be crystal clear: Reps. Mann, Estes and LaTurner have absolutely no interest in actually helping Kansans who are hurting from a tough winter. Or a tough year, for that matter.

They’re using the COVID-19 bill, which they opposed, to try and shift blame for higher energy bills onto the governor, who is running for reelection.

We think Kansas should spend the federal money cautiously, and within guidelines. At the top of the agenda: Fix the state’s computer systems that have corrupted unemployment payments.

We think Kansans do need $1,400 checks, along with help for schools; additional aid for states and cities; more resources for vaccinations; more money for families with children; more subsidies for health care; extended unemployment benefits; business aid; housing assistance and more.

But Mann, Estes and LaTurner didn’t see it that way, and voted to keep Kansans out in the cold. Lawmakers, and Gov. Laura Kelly, should read their letter in that spirit.