Roy Blunt decides to walk away from 2022 Senate race. Who might take his place?

Sen. Roy Blunt’s decision not to seek reelection in 2022 shocked the Missouri political world for several minutes.

Then, the scrambling began.

On this week’s edition of “4Star Politics,” hosts John Holt of Fox 4 Kansas City and Dave Helling of The Star talk with John Hancock, former chairman of the Missouri GOP, and Michael Kelley, former director of Missouri Democratic Party, about Blunt’s decision.

The two guests discuss the reasons for Blunt leaving the Senate, his legacy and what the field for 2022 looks like.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of WDAF and the Kansas City Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4