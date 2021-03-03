Kevin Yoder talks COVID-19 relief: What are the legislation’s chances in Congress?

When will that $1,400 check arrive?

That’s one of the questions discussed on this edition of “4Star Politics,” a digital production of Fox 4 Kansas City and The Kansas City Star.

Guests Bryan Lowry of The Star’s Washington, D.C., bureau and former Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas join hosts Dave Helling and John Holt to talk about the chances for a COVID-19 relief bill.

The panel also discusses the voting reform bill H.R. 1, new districts for members of Congress, and the indictment of a Missouri man for allegedly threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4