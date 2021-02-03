Dave Helling

Missouri’s response to COVID-19 remains a top issue for legislators, residents

Gov. Mike Parson is feuding with members of his own party. The state’s COVID-19 response remains under the microscope. State senators just concluded the first filibuster of the year.

What’s going on in Jefferson City?

On this week’s edition of “4Star Politics,” Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board and Loren Halifax of FOX 4 news discuss the latest state capital news with Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent and Jonathan Shorman, The Star’s political reporter.

They discuss the state’s budget and spending debates, COVID-19’s impact on the capital, and what the next issues in Missouri might be.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of FOX 4 and The Kansas City Star.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service