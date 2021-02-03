Missouri’s response to COVID-19 remains a top issue for legislators, residents

Gov. Mike Parson is feuding with members of his own party. The state’s COVID-19 response remains under the microscope. State senators just concluded the first filibuster of the year.

What’s going on in Jefferson City?

On this week’s edition of “4Star Politics,” Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board and Loren Halifax of FOX 4 news discuss the latest state capital news with Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent and Jonathan Shorman, The Star’s political reporter.

They discuss the state’s budget and spending debates, COVID-19’s impact on the capital, and what the next issues in Missouri might be.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of FOX 4 and The Kansas City Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4