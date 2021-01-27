A Kansas vote on an abortion amendment? Lawmakers in Topeka grow closer to a decision

Abortion, school spending, COVID-19 and taxes are taking center stage in Kansas.

Lawmakers in Topeka are talking about a vote on the August 2022 ballot over a constitutional amendment that would allow stricter abortion rules in the state. Republicans are also discussing tax policy and the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board and John Holt of FOX 4 are joined by Brad Cooper of the Sunflower State Journal and consultant Stephanie Sharp to talk about the latest developments in the Kansas State Capitol.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of The Kansas City Star and WDAF-TV in Kansas City.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4