Emanuel Cleaver talks Joe Biden’s historic inauguration and what’s ahead for Congress

Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president Wednesday, in an inaugural ceremony unlike any other in American history.

The COVID-19 pandemic limited the audience to a scattered crowd on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. Thousands of security personnel ringed the building where rioters had stormed offices and chambers just two weeks earlier.

On this week’s “4Star Politics” program, hosts John Holt of FOX4 and Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board interview Rep. Emanuel Cleaver from his Washington, D.C., office about the president’s inaugural and the challenges facing Congress in the days ahead.

Cleaver attended the ceremony, and he discusses the president’s speech — and former President Donald Trump’s legacy. Cleaver is beginning his ninth term in the House, from Missouri’s 5th District.

Because of technical difficulties, this joint production of WDAF-TV and The Kansas City Star is an audio program this week.

