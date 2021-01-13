Violence in DC rocks the nation. What does it mean for Kansas, Missouri — and Josh Hawley?

What now?

On the latest edition of the “4Star Politics” program, hosts John Holt of FOX4 and Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board join Star Editorial Page Editor Colleen McCain Nelson and Pete Mundo of KCMO Talk Radio to dissect the impact of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The panel discusses the implications for Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and other members of Congress, and what Joe Biden’s new administration will face when the former vice president is sworn in Jan. 20.

Will the riots be forgotten? Should they be forgotten? When will politics return to normal? These topics and others are covered in the wide-ranging discussion.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of WDAF-TV and The Kansas City Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4