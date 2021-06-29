Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss myths about Jesus, KCK injustice and the Royals’ excuses

Historical error

I was appalled to read the historically inaccurate and antisemitic canard in a Sunday Star letter to the editor that Jesus called out the rabbis of his period for their hypocrisy and they put him to death as a result. (16A)

The historical truth is:

The Roman government, not the Jewish community or the proto-rabbis alive in Jesus’ lifetime, crucified Jesus on suspicion of being an insurrectionist.

If those who used the rabbinic method during Jesus’ lifetime were even aware of his existence, they might have disagreed with his methods and conclusions, as their own methods differed slightly. But neither Jesus nor the rabbis were hypocrites.

Neither the Jewish community of Palestine nor the proto-rabbis were involved in Jesus’ crucifixion. We know this because only the Romans possessed the power of capital punishment in Roman-governed Palestine, among other reasons.

The Star should take more care before it publishes such rubbish.

- Rabbi Mark H. Levin, Prairie Village

Time for justice

Say her name: Natasha Hodge. Thanks again to the brilliant reporting of Melinda Henneberger in the Sunday Star, continuing to shine the spotlight on the alleged criminal sexual behavior of retired Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and now former officer William Saunders, who treated indigent Black women as slaves.

Black Lives Matter. And it is the shame of former Wyandotte County District Attorney Nick Tomasic that he refused to do his job when he was there. Here’s to hoping the new chief of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department will move forward on these investigations immediately and let these perps have their day in court — or that the feds step in.

We of the Kansas City metropolitan community and beyond are watching, and we won’t let up until justice is done.

- Kathleen Kennedy, Kansas City

Kansas greats

The latest edition of Time magazine has an unusually dramatic article on the development of the computer microchip and its now overwhelming and totally indispensable role in our world — from managing the functions of daily utilities such as automobiles and appliances, to carrying out the host of exquisite applications performed by modern scientific instruments.

The stimulus for this letter is to offset the article’s omission of Jack Kilby’s creation of the microchip — for which he won the Nobel Prize in physics in 2000. He worked for Texas Instruments. And he’s a Kansan who grew up and went to high school in Great Bend. Sorrily, few know of him and his monumental history.

And it’s worth mentioning that he shares the distinction of being a recipient of our country’s top science award, the National Medal of Science, along with another Kansan, Geraldine Richmond, a graduate of Manhattan High School. Kilby won it in 1969, Richmond in 2013.

So, I couldn’t resist passing this on.

- Bob Kruh, Manhattan, Kansas

Excuses, excuses

As a paying consumer of the Royals for more than 40 years and going through all the travails of this franchise, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more unwilling lot of sports columnists to ask the tough questions of this organization and general manager Dayton Moore.

But after reading Lee Judge explain the obvious while becoming Dayton’s newest apologist, (June 26, 7A, “Royals rookie pitchers’ struggles are par for course”) it is painfully obvious no one wants to hold this “profession” accountable.

It seems the pundits’ commentary is like the current pitching staff: all over the place instead of right down the middle for a strike.

- Todd Keach, Olathe