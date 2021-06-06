Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss honoring heroes, conviction injustice, remembering Jan. 6

Humanity first

Every year on the last Monday of May, we Americans observe Memorial Day honoring the heroes who died while serving in the U.S. military. I, being an Ahmadi Muslim, salute our fallen heroes who protected our homeland by giving the utmost sacrifice one can.

The Holy Quran states, “O ye who believe, obey God and obey the Prophet and obey those in authority from among you.” Prophet Muhammad said, “Love of one’s country is a part of faith.” He also declared, “Whoso obeys the ruler obeys me, and whoso disobeys the ruler disobeys me.”

On or around Memorial Day, we Ahmadi Muslims organize blood drives in our mosques, and we join the local parade, displaying “Muslims for Peace, Muslims for Loyalty, Muslims for Love” banners and receiving a heartwarming welcome from the viewers.

Whether it is a natural disaster anywhere in the world or a drive to fight hunger, we are always at the forefront trying to serve humanity. In December 2019, when a Wisconsin teen attacked a school resource officer amid gunfire, a 17-year-old Ahmadi Muslim girl opened the doors of her mosque to shelter hundreds of fleeing schoolchildren.

The relationship of humanity is far above any religious or ethnic differences we may have. We thank and appreciate everyone who is serving humanity in any capacity.

- Furqan Ahmed, Overland Park

Right this wrong

In her June 2 column, “WyCo DA office replaces one problem with another,” (11A) Melinda Henneberger wrote about Brian Betts, who has been incarcerated for 23 years for a crime he didn’t commit. As a volunteer with the Kansas Department of Corrections, I know Brian through a self-help program, Reaching Out From Within.

I met Brian for the first time many years ago when he was a participant in the group. He went on to become the chairman of the program at Lansing Correctional Facility and was elected to that same role when he was transferred to El Dorado.

Brian is one of the most extraordinary men I have ever met. Having been a volunteer with the ROFW program for many years, I have come in contact with thousands of men and women who have made enormous personal accommodations and transformations. Brian ranks extremely high on my admiration list.

He has maintained a positive spirit, infusing the meetings with outstanding support for every member of the group. His empathy, humor and wisdom are such a testimony to his conscientious leadership skills.

As an ardent admirer of Brian, I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the awesome support and visibility Melinda has given him. We can only hope that his release will not be delayed. He deserves to get to know his grandsons.

- SuEllen Fried, Prairie Village

A mental exercise

Recently, a former high school football coach, Joshua Hood, pleaded guilty to child molestation, statutory sodomy and statutory rape of a 17-year-old student. (June 3, 4A, “Former Park Hill football coach pleads guilty to sex crimes”) He was sentenced to five years of probation.

Kevin Stickland — according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office, eyewitnesses and corroborating evidence — was wrongfully convicted of a triple homicide and has spent 43 years in jail for a murder he didn’t commit. The Missouri Supreme Court recently denied Strickland’s release, and Gov. Mike Parson refuses to issue Strickland a pardon. (June 4, 1A, “Missouri governor passes on chance to pardon Strickland”)

Hood is white and Strickland is Black. One wonders what the storyline would be if Strickland had pleaded guilty to molesting, sodomizing and raping a 17-year-old white girl and Hood had been wrongfully convicted of murdering three Black people. Would Strickland have been given probation and Hood set free?

That’s Missouri justice in Black and white.

- Patrick Riha, Kansas City

Make it happen

I am a very senior person, and I don’t understand the government’s failure to mandate vaccinations for members of the armed forces and others who receive direct benefits from government programs.

When I was in the Navy many years ago, it was not a matter of choice to receive our shots. We were lined up and vaccinated, one after the other.

There should be an executive order requiring all active military personnel and anyone receiving welfare, Medicaid, veteran heath care and Supplemental Security Income — and any other government beneficiaries — to get the vaccine. Other than for active duty military personnel, failure to participate should trigger losing benefits until complying with the vaccination order.

I know this is an improbable suggestion, but I do not feel safe mingling with the unvaccinated masses, as the wearing of masks has been cast aside by many of the public.

Let’s take care of U.S. citizens as well as implementing government programs to help other nations.

- Harold G. Wears, Lowry City, Missouri

For posterity

I hope the curators at the Smithsonian are on their toes regarding the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol. Just as the Smithsonian procured the Rosa Parks bus from Montgomery, Alabama, and the Woolworth’s sit-in lunch counter from Greensboro, North Carolina, I hope it acquired the hangman’s noose and scaffold, presumably intended for Vice President Mike Pence, from outside the Capitol. I think this will be an important national relic for future generations.

- Ken Kelly, Mission