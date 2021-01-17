Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss vaccine help from KC VA, American strife and Independence Center

VA, VFW excellence

I recently received my first coronavirus vaccination from the Kansas City VA Medical Center. I was really impressed by the fast and friendly service from the staff and the many volunteers who work there.

From entry to departure, I was guided or escorted from point to point. I understand the center does about 400 vaccinations daily. This is in addition to the many other normal activities carried out there. This new workload is handled with outstanding efficiency, which is a tribute to the great leadership of this hospital and dedication from the personnel who work there.

And a bonus awaited us after we received the vaccination and waited our 15 minutes: a goody bag, which I think was a joint venture from Operation Gratitude, Veterans of Foreign Wars Missouri District 5 and the VFW Missouri 5th District Auxiliary.

My thanks to all for a great job. See you in four weeks.

- Charles Kay, Warrensburg, Missouri

What’s happened?

My parents both fled Nazi Germany in 1938 and met in a refugee camp in Shanghai, China. They were married after World War II.

When my mother became pregnant with me, she wanted an American baby, so they set sail for the United States. I was born in San Francisco on Nov. 1, 1947, their first day in America. When no other country would take them in, the United States gave them asylum and afforded them a long and pleasant life.

I love my country very much for what it did for me and my parents. Now, think about this: By the time the inauguration gets here, the United States is expected to have more than eight times as many troops deployed to Washington D.C. — up to 21,000 — as the 2,500 in Afghanistan.

My heart is absolutely broken. What has happened to my wonderful country?

- Robert Cohn, Kansas City

Not so risky

Good for Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City. The Star Editorial Board has adopted a holier-than-thou attitude about the risks of the coronavirus at Chiefs games — afraid to see them canceled, I’m sure. (Jan. 14, 8A, “Amid pandemic, Lucas should sit out Chiefs games”)

Criticizing the mayor for attending games is beyond stupid. He is the mayor. I’m glad he has the strength to go to the games. He’s showing that if you follow safety protocols, you are not going to die. You’re more than likely not going to get someone else sick either.

Good for him. Good for Kansas City.

The Star’s Michael Ryan even pointed out there have been no known outbreaks traced to Arrowhead Stadium during the season. (Jan. 10, 19A, “Here’s how many fans got COVID-19 at Chiefs games”)

Go, Mayor Lucas! Open up things in a responsible way as the vaccine becomes more available.

- Brian King, Leawood

This one is civil

After Donald Trump’s election as president in 2016, I would turn on the morning news to see whether he had started a war with North Korea or some other demonized country.

I was justified to fear a Trump war, because he has started a war — only it is against us.

- Patty Nolte, Kansas City

People, not party

Nov. 3 is in the rearview mirror. CNBC reports that the total spent by both parties on the presidential election exceeded $14 billion. Is it only those suffering food insecurity or loss of employment, those having trouble paying bills, who should cure the disaster that has hit them like a tidal wave?

We all need to look within ourselves. So many think first about their political party or candidate. How about contributing to your neighbor, friends or family? Can we not all start by making a donation of time or money to a food drive? Fill someone’s gas tank, or volunteer to start a fund at a school.

All politicians and their donors, regardless of party, are to blame. They have turned a blind eye to the true needs of their constituency. None of them caused the pandemic, but it sure seems they are ignoring those suffering from it. Government stimulus checks of $600 or $2,000 are still short of making families in need anywhere close to whole.

Put yourself in their shoes for once, politicians. Look in the mirror. Why does it always have to be about party? You might actually feel good about yourselves.

- Timothy Flynn, Overland Park

Outside the box

Here’s an idea: Turn Independence Center into a mixed-use facility. Have shops on the lower floors and apartments on higher floors. Turn part of the vast, unused parking lot into green space for people and pets. Incorporate a small grocery store, an urgent care clinic and a child care center into the mix of clothing, shoe and fast food stores, and you would have a place that fulfills the needs of the community.

Parents wouldn’t need to stop at multiple places to run errands at the end of the workday, since everything they need would be at their doorstep. Single residents would have a great place to meet up with others for coffee or dinner. Apartments could be a mix for lower- and higher-income residents.

Instead of creating or refurbishing yet another soulless shrine to commerce, let’s create a community.

- Melissa Drew, Independence