KC Mayor Quinton Lucas said he likely wouldn’t go to COVID Chiefs games. He went anyway

When the Kansas City Chiefs announced in August that a limited number of fans would be allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium during this pandemic season, uber fan Mayor Quinton Lucas said he planned to stay away.

“People have asked: Do I have some concern? I absolutely do,” Lucas said then. “I’m a pretty big Chiefs fan, but I don’t think I’ll be going out to the stadium.”

Then he went anyway.

Lucas now acknowledges that he attended the first and last home games of the regular season, which means he went to Arrowhead Stadium when COVID-19 was surging in Kansas City.

The metro area just set a new record with more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Lucas, a diehard Chiefs fan, said this summer that it was risky to allow fans inside the stadium. He was right.

Seating capacity at Arrowhead Stadium was capped at about 16,000 this season due to concerns about the risks associated with large gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to multiply in Kansas City.

Even with reduced capacity, thousands of fans could contribute to the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, the stadium hasn’t caused a major outbreak so far, but the playoffs could prove even more perilous as traveling fans descend on Kansas City.

Lucas wasn’t as forthcoming about attending games as he should have been. There were no social media posts or photos from Arrowhead — quite a change from the mayor’s usual real-time updates when he attends major events.

On “4Star Politics,” a weekly program produced by The Star Editorial Board and FOX4, Lucas tried to explain his about-face.

“I said, ‘I may not go to games this season,’” the mayor noted. He added that he first went to the stadium to observe the Chiefs’ COVID-19-related protocols, and then he was invited to attend another game.

That’s not exactly a compelling argument for abandoning his plan to play it safe.

Lucas should reconsider his in-person support for the defending Super Bowl champions. Attending the next game — a home playoff contest — amid the pandemic would not be a good look.

Lucas has worked hard to model good behavior — including getting the vaccine recently — but he fumbled the ball and when he focused on fandom instead of public health and cheered on his beloved Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Allowing fans in the stands remains an unnecessary risk — one that numerous NFL teams aren’t willing to take. With COVID-19 still spreading in Kansas City, home TV is a better option than home field. As much as Lucas may hate to hear this, the mayor should sit this one out.