Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss crime news, McConnell’s tardiness and reopening schools

Bleeds, leads?

I’ve noticed that, like many news publications, The Star sometimes chooses to fill the space on a slow news day with items about local crime. Specifically, I am referring to the interactive story on KansasCity.com this week, “Over 600 crimes were reported in KC’s first week of December. How many were near you?”

This is the type of information that The Star seems to periodically publish, apparently making use of the age old adage that “crime sells.” How about a story explaining that all types of crime, including violent crime, have been on a downward trend since the 1990s? I understand that that may not attract the same amount of interest (clicks), but it would be a much more accurate portrayal of the (non-) issue.

People continue to perceive crime as much more of a problem or issue than it really is, partially because of an overabundance of “news” articles focusing on it, and partially because of politicians’ eagerness to keep people living (and voting) in a state of fear and paranoia.

I consider it to be not just a misrepresentation of the issue, but lazy and sensationalist journalism. The Star is capable of better.

- Jeremy Helton, Richmond

One letter away

I know that, in the grand scheme of things, spelling errors aren’t the end of the world, but you misspelled the word “late” in Wednesday's front page headline: “Six weeks later, McConnell congratulates Biden on win."

- Paul L. Schenk, Parkville

That’s reality

Kudos to The Star for the juxtaposed headlines on the front page of Wednesday’s print edition: “Sold for $3.25 million, Bloch's home in Mission Hills may be torn down” and “KC mayor, tenants demand halt to evictions.”

Though the concurring truths reported in the accompanying articles break my heart and incite fury, the subjects themselves are blameless.

The Gray family, having acquired their wealth legally and ethically, are faultless in selling their house. May they enjoy the fruits of their labor and good fortune.

Renters, having made an agreement with landlords in good faith that the terms would be met, are not at fault for a pandemic that has deprived them of expected resources. May they emerge from deprivation able to pursue prosperity.

Landlords, having developed and agreed to maintain property in exchange for each tenant’s rent, cannot be faulted for expecting the rent to be paid. May they emerge from economic crisis able to strive for their dream.

There is enough for all to survive, and for all to strive for their dream. The government of, by and for the people, each of us, must direct our elected officials to distribute resources so these disparate headlines never appear in print again.

- David P. Winans, Kansas City, Kansas

Back to school

High school is a place where we grow, start to find ourselves and indulge in our last years of being children. With the spread of COVID-19, the ability to flourish in our high school years is being cut shorter, leaving us teens more alone and reliant on technology.

Although I am able to attend school in person, I writing this letter in regards to my friends at other schools, such as the larger public ones. These students have to sit in their houses every day and figure out how to learn through a computer screen.

I found a news story on KansasCity.com about the Kansas City, Kansas, school board voting to return to in-person learning in April. My immediate response was shock and anger. I can't seem to understand why we need to trap children behind a laptop and try to force them to learn in a way that is so unnatural to how we grew up learning. But I realize there is a global health emergency.

But upon doing more research, I found that even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that children should be going back to school and that schools reopening hasn’t been a driving force in the spreading of COVID-19.

- Jaden Runchey, Overland Park