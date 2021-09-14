Independence schools are moving in the wrong direction on preferred pronouns

Independence School District students no longer have the choice of their preferred pronouns when they log in for remote classes. Bigstock

Last year, students in the Independence School District had the option to display their preferred pronouns when logged on to Canvas, the district’s virtual learning platform. But now, the feature has been disabled and no one in a leadership position — maybe you, Superintendent Dale Herl? — will say why.

Independence has been slow to embrace gay and other civil rights issues, pulling Black Lives Matter and gay pride posters from the walls of an elementary school just last year. And what does it say that those who are supposed to be leaders refuse to say who authorized this change?

“The District chose to not have this as an active feature,” said a statement from the district. Yes, but why?

Now already marginalized young people in Independence schools face another unnecessary barrier. LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming students are being told they must get permission from their parents to be referred to by anything other than their given name.

So what if a child has yet to come out to their parents? A teacher’s job is to educate, not isolate or embarrass students. Children must feel safe in a school setting. How will they learn, otherwise? And every student who uses anything other than a given name isn’t held to the same standard: If Michael wants to be Mike, no problem, but if Kylie wants to be Kai, parents are called.

The use of gender-neutral pronouns for transgender and nonbinary youth is a sign of respect and acceptance. Leaders in the district say they believe in equality for all students, but do they?.

It’s illegal to discriminate against someone based on race, color, ancestry, age, disability, religion, familial status, national origin or sex. Progress on anti-LGBT-discrimination legislation has gone nowhere in the Republican-led Missouri General Assembly for more than two decades. And sadly, school districts continue to discriminate as a result.

Is it really so difficult to refer to someone by his/her/their preferred name or gender identity? That the district “chose not to have this as an active feature” is hurtful, and that the district chose not to explain why is telling: There is no good answer.