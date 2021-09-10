Masks/vaccines combo kept COVID at bay, so Missouri university should extend mandate

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - AUGUST 27, 2018: The University of Missouri campus and main sign at Francis Quadrangle during twilight. Bigstock

The University of Missouri Board of Curators will decide on Monday whether to extend campuswide mask mandates in place at all four UM System schools. And given the low number of cases being reported at the colleges, now is absolutely not the time to ease up on any COVID-19 safety protocols.

On Sept. 8, 2020, the University of Missouri in Columbia had 635 active cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, Sept. 8 of this year, the campus had only 45 active cases.

Obviously, MU is doing something right, especially in an area where officials have resisted mask mandates. Boone County, where MU is located, has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, even though only 50% of eligible people are fully vaccinated.

The county does not have a mask mandate. But it makes sense for the university to keep its mandate, especially with college students so likely to gather in large groups frequently.

Masks are currently required inside all buildings, except during meals and in private spaces such as dorm rooms, and outside when social distancing is not possible. And again, that’s working.

“I think what we’re seeing at the university is the result of a layering of strategies to protect their students, faculty, and staff, including incentivizing vaccination,” said Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“Yes,” he said, “we would favor the University continuing to layer multiple prevention strategies, including masking indoors and vaccination.”

The numbers are also way down at University of Missouri-Kansas City, where at this time last year 337 cases had been reported. Wednesday, despite a spike in Jackson County, only 22 cases, active and resolved, have been reported since UMKC classes resumed last month.

Few colleges in the area have required students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated and MU officials said they are not asking anyone their vaccine status. But Christian Basi, director of media relations for MU and the system, said he’s “pretty sure,” that 100% of his staff has gotten the shots. Access to vaccines is available all around campus so immunization should be pretty easy for students and staff who haven’t rolled up their sleeves yet.

The difference in the number of COVID cases reported at University of Missouri last year compared to this year proves that when the science is trusted and suggested protocols are followed, the virus can be kept at bay. Let’s hope curators don’t change course now.