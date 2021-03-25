As vaccines roll out, it’s too soon to put an end to Kansas mask mandate

Is it time to eliminate mask mandates, as several Kansas City area governments have — only months before most everyone, hopefully, will be vaccinated against COVID-19?

The question answers itself. Now would be a frightfully foolish time to invite more disease and death by eliminating mask requirements.

Kansas City health director Dr. Rex Archer sees it not just as a practical matter but as an ethical one: “It is a moral question,” Archer tells The Star Editorial Board. “I think it is extremely unfair and, in fact, borders on just plain mean, to lift these protections before everybody who wants to get vaccinated, and protected from dying or being hospitalized, can do so.”

Others apparently see it as a political matter. Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to extend the current statewide mask mandate from its scheduled expiration at the end of March — but top Republican legislators are already talking about overturning it.

Unless they want to prolong this pandemic, they should not do that. Kelly’s mandate already allows local units of government to opt out of it. Sedgwick County commissioners have rescinded their mask order, and Shawnee County’s is now set to expire April 16. We think those are big mistakes — but they already have the freedom to make them. Why do Republican legislative leaders think that’s anything close to the “undue burden” they warned the governor not to impose?

Being required to wear a mask while in public is neither a burden, nor is it undue when the pandemic is still out there.

Yet, Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, Republican of Olathe, says the governor’s new mask mandate is unnecessary, and a political ploy. Senate President Ty Masterson, Republican of Andover, says he also would revoke the governor’s new mask order, as the Legislature could, because, “Ultimately, I trust individuals and businesses to make the decision that’s best for them.”

Normally, perhaps. But with a killer virus still spreading? And when we’re so close to immunity?

Johnson County health officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster said Thursday that areas of the country that have relaxed COVID precautions have seen up to 30% spikes in cases. This is no time to ease up, with only about a quarter of residents in Kansas and Missouri vaccinated.

Talk of overturning her mask order extension — which would be in effect until the numbers say it’s safe — is political theater, Kelly says. Masks are no big burden, and they work, she adds, noting the ultra-light flu season this year.

Why not keep that streak going until COVID-19 is extinguished as a serious threat? Masks and social distancing. That’s how to do it until the vaccinations are complete or nearly so.

Archer said he will discuss Kansas City’s mask mandate with Mayor Quinton Lucas next week. But he said he won’t recommend lifting the order until everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine has received it. He said that will take another few months.

LeMaster and Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of Johnson County’s health and environment department, urged commissioners Thursday to extend the county’s health order and mask and social distancing mandate until the end of April, which they did. They say the order could be dropped sooner, depending on case numbers and vaccination and positivity rates.

“We are very close now,” LeMaster said, cautioning commissioners not to turn requirements into mere recommendations.

He couldn’t be more right. We should all follow that counsel.

Other regional jurisdictions that have lifted mask mandates include Reno County, Kansas, and St. Joseph, Missouri. According to AARP, it’s six states, soon to be nine: Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, with Alabama, Indiana and Utah expected to do so during the first half of April.

The pathway is clear, if we’re to end this pandemic: Stick to the plan. And stick together.