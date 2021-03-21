New Parson appointment gives enormous power over KC to one hyperpartisan law firm

Gov. Mike Parson’s record of sticking it to Kansas City just got a little longer.

On Thursday, Parson appointed former U.S. Attorney Todd Graves to the Missouri Board of Curators, which oversees the University of Missouri-Kansas City and three other state universities. If confirmed by the state Senate, Graves would serve until 2027.

Kansas City officials wanted Parson to pick someone with stronger ties to UMKC. But, no.

And Graves isn’t just the latest white male attorney in a nice suit to become a Parson appointee. He’s the lead partner in Graves Garrett LLC, one of the most prominent and partisan law firms in the state.

The role of Graves Garrett in local and regional government is underappreciated but important. The other named partner in the firm is Nathan Garrett, who sits on the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, according to the state’s and the department’s websites.

Garrett, first appointed by disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens, should have left the police board when his term expired in early March. Under Missouri law, though, Garrett can continue in the job until Parson names a replacement.

When might that be? “I’m not for sure just where we are in the process,” the governor said earlier this month.

If Garrett stays on the board — and if Graves is confirmed as a curator — two of Kansas City’s most important institutions, its police department and its major local research university, will be subject to unaccountable oversight from one of the most conservative law firms in the state.

These appointments matter. Police Chief Rick Smith has retained his job, in the face of overwhelming community opposition, largely because Nathan Garrett has protected him. Kansas Citians upset with that have no way of dislodging Garrett. Asking the current board to fire Smith is like asking Queen Elizabeth to rethink the role of the monarchy.

And Todd Graves? The brother of U.S. Rep. Sam Graves is the former chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, named to the post by Greitens. Graves has steadfastly defended Greitens, both before and after he resigned in disgrace, which is troubling enough.

But Graves’ and Garrett’s politics are clear. Their firm has represented the National Republican Redistricting Trust, which protects GOP interests when states draw new legislative districts. “Individual rights to be free of a political gerrymander do not exist,” the firm told the Supreme Court.

Links to overturning Clean Missouri, dark money

Graves Garrett appears to have helped draft legislation that led to the overturning of Clean Missouri, which would have given Missourians fair representation in Jefferson City.

Graves’ firm has been linked to dark money groups in Missouri. In December, Todd Graves was named chairman of the Stanley Herzog Foundation, formed to “support the advancement and acceleration of non-denominational Christian education.”

His work there could impact his decisions as a curator.

There are other concerns. State records show Missouri paid Graves Garrett LLC more than $408,000 in the 2021 fiscal year, largely for a still-secret investigation of the Gaming Commission’s licensing procedures. Missouri senators should insist the state stop any further business with the firm while Graves is a curator.

The state senate should also insist that Graves commit to full transparency if he’s confirmed as a curator.

Will senators ask for such commitments? One of Graves Garrett’s partners is Lucinda Luetkemeyer. She is married to Missouri state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville. He sits on the gubernatorial appointments committee, which is expected to consider the Graves nomination.

Parson deserves criticism for his choices. But Kansas City’s political community — we’re looking at you, Mayor Quinton Lucas — should clearly express their concerns, too. Parson, whose level of concern about local violence or vaccine access is questionable, is not even trying to be the governor for the entire state.

As a result, Kansas City’s interests continue to be ignored by Jefferson City, and by the unelected, hyperpartisan appointees whose views are not shared by the majority of people who live here.