Don’t sweat the side effects. Leaders urge Kansans not to skip the COVID-19 vaccine

Even with some side effect discomfort, officials who’ve taken their COVID-19 vaccines urge you to get yours too when you can.

Top Kansas leaders, including Gov. Laura Kelly and various legislators, experienced uncomfortable side effects after a second COVID-19 shot. Possible side effects include head and body aches, fatigue and fever and chills.

The leaders nonetheless hasten to recommend getting your shots when available.

It’s good advice. We hope everyone takes it. A little discomfort now — and not everyone experiences it — will help end the pandemic and its social, political and economic consequences. And it may save lives going forward.

“A couple of us almost passed out on the floor (March 4) while we were working bills,” Rep. Stephanie Clayton, Democrat of Overland Park, reported after lawmakers received their second COVID-19 shots. “But, hey, these are crazy times we live in, and it’s part of the greater good, right? If I get this (shot) I’m less likely to get other people sick.”

A spokesperson for Kelly said she experienced common side effects, but for only a little more than a day.

“She had a low-grade temperature for a brief period of time and had a sore arm around the injection site,” the governor’s spokesperson said in a statement. “She was symptom-free within 28 hours. Gov. Kelly absolutely encourages all Kansans — when they are able to — to get the vaccine.

“Until we have enough supply for everyone, please continue to keep physical distance, wear masks and take appropriate precautions to continue the prevention of COVID-19 in our state.”

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman confirmed a report that he experienced fever and chills after his shot. When asked if he’d still recommend taking it, he answered simply, “Yes.”

Same with Clayton, who told The Star Editorial Board Friday that she didn’t feel herself. “Honestly, I’ve just got a couple of (Zoom meetings), I’m going to write my newsletter, and then I’m going to go home.”

Many teachers in the region have begun getting vaccinated. Deb Hotujac, president of the Blue Valley Education Association, says all staff desiring the shots have had their first round, via the Johnson County Schools vaccination rollout that is facilitated by Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“Approximately 75% of our staff members chose to receive the vaccine and have received their first dose,” Hotujac says. “Staff members have started to receive their second dose. All who wish to be vaccinated should have the second dose by the end of March.”

NEA-Shawnee Mission President Linda Sieck said teachers there are finishing up their first shots, and second doses are already being administered. Sieck said the vaccinations should be finished by the end of March or early April. A district spokesperson said about 72% of teachers and staff have had at least one shot.

No classes have been canceled due to vaccine side effects in either district, but “some teachers have had side effects. If they could not work, they used accrued sick leave,” Sieck said.

“Our staff members who chose to receive the vaccine are very grateful to have been prioritized in the vaccination efforts in Kansas,” Hotujac said.

Rarely has the axiom “take your medicine” been more apropos. Dr. George Hwang, an anesthesiologist in Arlington, Virginia, described his side effects as “the happiest headache, fever and chills I ever had” — because it signaled a developing immunity to this hundred-year pandemic.

Apparently no pain, no societal gain.