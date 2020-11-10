After accused abuser Roeber’s children speak out, Missouri Republicans promise inquiry

Republican leaders in the Missouri House have taken an important and appropriate step to investigate abuse claims against Rick Roeber.

Two of Roeber’s adult children have credibly accused him of sexual and physical abuse when they were young. A third sibling says she was aware of the abuse. Despite those allegations, voters in Missouri House District 34, in and around Lee’s Summit, elected Roeber by a slim margin on Nov. 3.

On Tuesday, incoming Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo and other members of Republican leadership issued a joint statement calling for an inquiry into the claims against Roeber.

“We take these accusations very seriously and strongly believe they must be thoroughly investigated to ensure justice is served for both the alleged victims and the accused,” the statement said.

The news is welcome, and a full, fair examination of the facts is imperative. If the allegations are upheld — as we believe they will be — Roeber cannot be allowed to serve in the Missouri General Assembly.

The statement comes just one day after three of Roeber’s adult children delivered a heartbreaking letter to Vescovo, asking him to prevent their father from assuming office.

“We are pleading with you to not allow him to serve,” wrote Anastasia Roeber, Samson Roeber, and Gabrielle Galeano.

“We all suffered some combination of abuse from him — mental, physical, and/or sexual,” they wrote. “Please, think if someone did this to your children. Is this the type of characteristics of someone who should be leading our state?”

Roeber has said his children’s abuse claims are false. He has also said he was exonerated by Missouri’s Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board, which heard his case in 2003 after the Jackson County Division of Family Services found probable cause that abuse involving a fourth sibling had occurred.

The board dismissed the claims for reasons that remain unclear. In their letter, the adult children say they were not represented at the hearing. Further, the board’s finding did not directly involve abuse accusations from Anastasia, Samson or Gabrielle.

Their allegations have never been fully investigated.

“He was never held accountable nor exonerated, as he says, for the physical abuse we all endured or the sexual abuse of Anastasia,” the children’s letter says.

The letter also reveals the anguish Anastasia, Samson, and Gabrielle have endured since the alleged abuse occurred and the turmoil his foray into politics and public life has caused.

“We have each struggled in our own way, both emotionally and just in life,” they wrote. “But never in a million years did we think we would have to do this all over again, let alone in such a public way.”

It will undoubtedly be difficult for them to tell their stories if the House begins a formal inquiry into their claims. Their courage so far has been remarkable.

Two-thirds vote can remove representative

“We applaud the bravery, courage, and patriotism of Rick Roeber’s adult children coming forward to share their experiences,” Missouri House Democrats said in a statement Tuesday. “Republican leadership must listen to these survivors.”

That work should begin immediately. In their statement, House Republicans said they will discuss Roeber’s status on Dec. 14, when the GOP caucus is scheduled to meet.

Roeber won’t go easily. “Once the Secretary of State certifies my election, I will be seated and neither party can block me from representing District 34,” he said in an email to The Star Editorial Board last week.

That isn’t true. With a two-thirds vote of the House, he can be removed from the legislature. At that point, the seat is vacant and a special election can be held to choose a replacement.

This isn’t about politics. The children’s allegations surfaced more than two decades ago, long before Roeber ever pursued a political career. Two of the three children don’t live in the Kansas City area. They have no agenda other than justice and an honorable government.

Missourians should respect those goals. A full investigation into Rick Roeber is warranted and essential. We’re confident he won’t take office once that inquiry ends.