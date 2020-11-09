Accused abuser Rick Roeber wins seat in Missouri House. Will lawmakers expel him?

Voters in Missouri’s House District 34 made the wrong decision Tuesday when they elected Rick Roeber as their representative in Jefferson City.

In unofficial results, Roeber defeated opponent Chris Hager by 345 votes out of more than 21,000 cast in the district, which includes part of Lee’s Summit and areas south and east of the city.

Ordinarily, when voters speak, that should be the final word. In this case, though, Roeber’s alleged behavior is so horrific that it should prevent him from occupying the seat he now claims.

In September, The Star reported that two of Roeber’s adult children have credibly accused him of physical and sexual abuse in the 1990s. A third sibling confirmed their stories to us, and in a later Facebook post called Roeber a “monster.”

Roeber’s former wife made similar allegations. A Jackson County family welfare office found probable cause to believe an abuse allegation from a fourth sibling, a decision that was later overturned by an appeals committee for reasons that remain undisclosed.

Bipartisan lawmakers, police organization urged withdrawal

We believe these victims. So did 17 members of the Missouri House, both Republicans and Democrats, who called on Roeber to withdraw from the race. So did the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, which withdrew its endorsement.

Sadly, the Missouri Republican Party — home to disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens, and disgraced former House Speaker John Diehl — did not disown Roeber. In our troubled, tribal times, the “R” next to the candidate’s name appeared to be all that mattered.

Missouri’s House Democrats have taken notice of the outcome. “Despite credible allegations of child abuse and pedophilia to his own children, Republican candidate Rick Roeber is currently ahead in HD34,” the group said in a news release Friday.

“We will continue to call on our Republican colleagues to do the responsible thing, and make sure that in light of these horrifying claims that Rick Roeber does not hold a seat in the People’s house,” the Democrats said.

Roeber said he would hold the seat.

“House Democrats have no justification in attempting to unseat a duly elected legislator,” he said in an emailed statement.

“Nearly 11,000 who voted for me understand these accusations against me are political and without substantiation. … Once the Secretary of State certifies my election, I will be seated and neither party can block me from representing District 34,” he said.

Missouri House of Representatives has options

The Missouri Constitution allows the House, with a two-thirds vote, to expel any member. Allowing Roeber to take the oath, then expelling him, would be the easiest way to ensure that he doesn’t tarnish the reputation of the body.

The constitution also allows the House to be the “sole judge” of qualifications for members. The exact process to prevent him from taking the seat is murky, though, and might be subject to a court challenge.

Expelling Roeber need not turn the office over to the Democrats. The seat could remain vacant pending a special election, in which a better Republican candidate could compete. This is not a partisan issue.

Some lawmakers in Jefferson City say Republicans could decide to seat Roeber, but then could prevent him from joining any legislative committee. That approach cheats his district out of full representation, and should be used only as a last result if Roeber takes office next year.

Missouri legislators have much to do: Improve the state’s COVID-19 response, implement expanded Medicaid, explore a reasonable budget, begin the task of redistricting. The last thing the House needs is an ongoing controversy over Rick Roeber.

If Roeber takes the seat, though, a distraction is inevitable. His children have asked for justice, and they have not yet received it. Legislators should hear their stories and act accordingly.