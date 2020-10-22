The Star endorses a candidate for Missouri AG who will put a stop to political stunts

Missouri voters have another outstanding option to rebuild a state that has been damaged by misguided partisanship and poor decision-making.

They should elect Rich Finneran, a Democrat, as the next attorney general.

Finneran’s commitment to the real work of protecting Missouri’s interests is clear. He doesn’t want the job so he can run for something else. His resume is first-rate.

He offers a clear contrast to incumbent Eric Schmitt, who was not elected to his job, pursues frivolous court cases so he can appear on Fox News and seems far more interested in climbing the political ladder than actually serving the people who pay his salary.

Finneran is a former federal prosecutor who was involved in important consumer cases. “I’ve spent most of my career trying to keep politics out of the decision-making processes,” he said, “so that we could make sure that we were delivering justice fairly and impartially.”

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Finneran supports cooperation among police agencies in the state, but correctly says that Operation LeGend -— the federal program designed to help Kansas City and St. Louis reduce violent crime — was hindered by a lack of communication.

“Our goal is to fight crime, not fight amongst ourselves,” he said.

Mostly, though, Finneran is justifiably outraged at Schmitt’s effort to turn what should be a professional, nonpartisan office into another political sinkhole in Jefferson City.

Schmitt, who declined an invitation to interview with The Star Editorial Board, has repeatedly filed lawsuits designed to draw attention, not verdicts. This year, he sued China over the COVID-19 pandemic, a filing that drew conservative applause and airtime but laughter from most legal experts.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Other partisan efforts are more dangerous. Tens of thousands of Missourians with pre-existing conditions could lose insurance coverage because Schmitt is part of the lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Who decides the endorsements? Members of The Kansas City Star editorial board interview political candidates, as well as advocates and opponents of ballot measures. The editorial board is comprised of experienced opinion journalists and is separate from The Star’s newsroom. Members of The Star editorial board are: Colleen McCain Nelson, Derek Donovan, Dave Helling, Melinda Henneberger, Toriano Porter and Michael Ryan. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. What does the endorsement process entail? The Star Editorial Board interviews political candidates to better understand their views on public policy. Board members do additional reporting and research to learn as much as possible about the candidates. The editorial board then convenes to discuss the candidates in each race. Board members seek to reach a consensus on the endorsements, but not every decision is unanimous. Candidates who decline to be interviewed will not receive an endorsement. Is the editorial board partisan? No. In making endorsements, members of the editorial board consider which candidates are well prepared to represent their constituents — not whether they agree with us or belong to a particular political party. We evaluate candidates’ relevant experience, their readiness for office, their depth of knowledge of key issues and their understanding of public policy. We’re seeking candidates who are thoughtful and who offer more than just party-line talking points. The editorial board will endorse both Republicans and Democrats, making recommendations about who the best-qualified candidate for each job is. Why are endorsements unsigned? Endorsements reflect the collective views of The Star’s editorial board — not just the opinion of one writer. Board members all discuss and contribute ideas to each endorsement editorial.

In August, Missourians decided to expand Medicaid insurance to their neighbors. Schmitt’s ACA lawsuit would kill that, too.

In the last few days he’s signed on to a federal antitrust lawsuit against Google, potentially wasting more taxpayer money. “He’s an unelected attorney general, appointed by our unelected governor, who’s now using our court system to pursue policies that none of us voted for, and frankly none of us want,” Finneran said.

That isn’t all. Schmitt has, on multiple occasions, acted more like a St. Louis alderman than an attorney for everyone in the state. He supported efforts to allow St. Louis police officers to live outside of the city, for example.

More ominously, Schmitt wanted to take over prosecution of some St. Louis cases from the elected prosecutor, a move even his fellow Republicans resisted. Meanwhile, as Kansas City’s violent crime problem has escalated, Schmitt has vanished from this side of the state.

More? Schmitt vocally defended a white St. Louis couple who waved weapons at peaceful protesters, but blocked the release of Lamar Johnson, a Black St. Louis man who was imprisoned for a crime he almost certainly did not commit.

Missouri’s notoriously inadequate public defender system violates the U.S. Constitution on a daily basis. Schmitt has resisted efforts for significant reform, pursuing dubious legal strategies to make sure poor defendants can be rammed through the courts without proper representation.

In all of this, Schmitt has turned his back on Missourians.

“The job of a prosecutor is not merely to get convictions,” Finneran said. “It’s as much his job to let the innocent go free as to ensure the guilty are brought to justice.”

Missouri deserves an attorney general who believes in justice, not TV appearances and frivolous lawsuits. Rich Finneran will restore Missourians’ faith in the rule of law, and has earned The Star’s endorsement.