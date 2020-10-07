Who’s on your 2020 ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our voter guide

The presidential choice at the top of the Nov. 3 ballot looms large, but Kansas and Missouri voters will decide on many other consequential races this fall.

From a Kansas contest that could reshape the U.S. Senate to a fight for the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, stakes are high for voters in both states.

If you know less about the candidates and issues than you wish you did, the 2020 Kansas City Star Voter Guide can help.

By typing in your address, you can pull up your ballot and learn more about each candidate’s background and experience.

Subscribers can also go more in-depth, comparing candidates’ responses to The Star’s questions on healthcare, the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

We sent questionnaires to every statewide and federal candidate in Missouri and Kansas, as well as dozens of candidates for the state legislature and local offices. All were given ample time to respond to the questionnaire and their answers are displayed in full.

If you still haven’t registered to vote, the deadline is Oct. 7 for Missouri and Oct. 13 for Kansas. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 21 in Missouri and Oct. 27 in Kansas.